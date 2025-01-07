The 2024/2025 season was quite a disappointment for the Miami Dolphins and their fanbase. Another season that results in mediocrity and outrage from the fanbase. But there are many building blocks on this team and players that deserve their flowers, so here is their recognition.

Offensive Stars

De’Von Achane

The second-year player was a bright spot on the lackluster Miami Dolphins offense and should be a crucial piece for years to come. Achane had 1,499 total yards and 12 total touchdowns this season, proving to be one of the most dynamic players on the roster.

Jonnu Smith was a great addition to the Dolphins and now holds all of the Dolphins’ single-season receiving records for tight ends. Jonnu set career highs with 87 receptions, 879 receiving yards, and 8 touchdown receptions. Under contract for one more season, the Dolphins should look toward extending him.

Free agent signing Aaron Brewer was the Dolphins’ best offensive lineman this season. Brewer signed a 3-year, $21 million dollar deal this offseason and will be a key piece of this offensive line going forward.

The 6th-round pick is a pure-bred football player. He makes plays with the ball in his hands, handles his blocking assignments, and is as sure-handed as it gets. Washington had several important catches and solidified his role as a dependable contributor. He will compete for wide receiver three and four next season.

Jackson does a great job defending Tua’s blindside, but his season was shortened due to injury. His injury led to a significant decrease in the Dolphins’ pass protection and run blocking, as the team struggled in his absence.

Battling through injuries in possibly his last NFL season and still anchoring the Left tackle position. Give armstead props for a great NFL career and tenure in Miami. Tua Tagovailoa

Tua had a great season when he was on the field. His availability has become a big concern, but there’s no debate about the star power he brings to the Dolphins offense. Tua played 11 games, posting a 6-5 record with 72.9% passing completion (1st in the league), 2,867 passing yards, 19 passing touchdowns, 7 interceptions, and a 101.4 passer rating (tied for 7th).

While the Dolphins’ offense took a turn for the worst this season, coming into the year with high expectations, these stars are pieces for the future. If the Dolphins want to become a premier offense in the NFL again, building around these players will be crucial.

Defensive Stars

Zach Sieler

Underpaid and underappreciated across the league, Sieler brought in his second straight 10-sack season and has been a vital force up front for the Dolphins. His consistent play was one of the few bright spots for the defense this season.

Brooks signed a 3-year, $30 million deal and, in his first season, has all but proven his worth. He became the heart of the Dolphins’ defense, recording 143 tackles, career highs in tackles for loss (11), quarterback hits (6), passes defensed (6), and forced fumbles (2). He also posted 3.5 sacks, contributing greatly to the defensive effort.

Dodson was a midseason acquisition that should be given a contract to return to this defense. In 8 games (3 starts) with Miami, Dodson had 36 tackles and 3 interceptions, making several key plays that bolstered the defense.

The 17-year NFL veteran proved that he could still play at a high level with the young guys in the league. Campbell was a leader on and off the field and contributed mightily to the growth of the Dolphins’ young defensive line. He finished the season with 52 tackles, 5 sacks, and 12 tackles for loss.

A strong showing from the first-round pick, Robinson posted a top pressure rate and recorded 6 sacks. He was in the top three for Defensive Rookie of the Year voting, and with the return of Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb, Robinson should develop even further next season.

Special Teams

Jason Sanders

Sanders was back to his elite form this season, making 37 of his 41 field goal attempts and ending the year with a remarkable streak of 27 consecutive successful field goals. His consistency was a key factor in keeping the team competitive in close games.

Conclusion

Despite the disappointment of the 2024/2025 season, the Miami Dolphins have several standout players who give the team hope for the future. The development of Achane, Smith, and other key offensive contributors provides a solid foundation for future success. Meanwhile, the defense, led by veterans like Sieler and Brooks, and emerging talents like Robinson, looks poised to continue improving.