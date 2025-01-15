NFL Draft guru Dane Brugler, The Athletic, put out a two-round mock draft and has some interesting selections the Dolphins making in his opinion. The pick in round 1 would get praise if Miami made that from the vast majority of Dolphins fans. The second-round pick Dane has Miami making, I think, would cause heavy debate in late April.

Round 1, Pick #13: Will Campbell, OT LSU

Campbell earned the starting left tackle job in Baton Rouge shortly after he arrived as an 18-year-old freshman, then allowed only two sacks in his 38 career starts. Some scouts see him at tackle, while others believe he is a guard. But with potential shuffling to come on Miami’s offensive line this offseason, Campbell could help in multiple spots.

Round 2, Pick #48: Harold Fannin Jr., TE Bowling Green

NFL Draft Buzz Profile

Draft Profile: Bio

The Canton, Ohio native turned in a record-breaking career at Bowling Green, setting multiple school marks including career receiving yards (1,714) and touchdowns (12) by a tight end. The 6’4″, 230-pound junior earned First-team All-MAC honors in 2023 after posting 44 catches for 623 yards and six touchdowns, while clocking a 4.62 forty time during testing.

His 2024 campaign featured five 100+ yard receiving performances, including marquee games against Power 5 opponents Penn State (11-137-1) and Texas A&M (8-145-1). Against Old Dominion, he set the school single-game tight end record with 193 receiving yards. His versatility showed through multiple alignments – inline, slot, wide, and even taking direct wildcat snaps.

At McKinley High School, Fannin dominated on both sides of the ball. As a senior safety, he recorded 106 tackles, six forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and two defensive scores while adding 601 receiving yards and six touchdowns offensively. His athletic prowess extended to baseball, where he earned varsity letters.

Scouting Report: Strengths

Sudden burst off the line with long speed to stack defenders vertically, consistently winning isolation routes against zone droppers

Vacuum hands with plus ball tracking skills, displaying consistent technique to pluck away from frame in traffic

YAC weapon who runs with wiggle and burst, showing rare stop-start ability and lateral agility to make defenders miss in space

Advanced stem work and route salesmanship creates separation, particularly effective setting up breaks with head/shoulder fakes

Swiss Army knife deployment potential with snaps from multiple alignments showcasing scheme versatility

Loose hips and plus ankle flexion allow for crisp breaks without gearing down, particularly effective on option routes

Technically sound perimeter blocker who rolls hips on contact and drives legs through engagement

Plus durability with bell-to-bell availability across three seasons of heavy usage

Scouting Report: Weaknesses Severe size deficiency for the Y-position with concerning play strength, likely limiting inline blocking upside

Lacks sand in his pants when anchoring against power, gets walked back and loses leverage at point of attack

Route tree heavily manufactured through screens and schemed touches rather than NFL-style concepts

Struggles to combat press coverage with limited hand usage and functional strength at line of scrimmage

Limited exposure against NFL-caliber defenders raises questions about translation of athletic traits