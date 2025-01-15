NFL Draft guru Dane Brugler, The Athletic, put out a two-round mock draft and has some interesting selections the Dolphins making in his opinion. The pick in round 1 would get praise if Miami made that from the vast majority of Dolphins fans. The second-round pick Dane has Miami making, I think, would cause heavy debate in late April.
Round 1, Pick #13: Will Campbell, OT LSU
Campbell earned the starting left tackle job in Baton Rouge shortly after he arrived as an 18-year-old freshman, then allowed only two sacks in his 38 career starts. Some scouts see him at tackle, while others believe he is a guard. But with potential shuffling to come on Miami’s offensive line this offseason, Campbell could help in multiple spots.
Round 2, Pick #48: Harold Fannin Jr., TE Bowling Green
Draft Profile: Bio
The Canton, Ohio native turned in a record-breaking career at Bowling Green, setting multiple school marks including career receiving yards (1,714) and touchdowns (12) by a tight end. The 6’4″, 230-pound junior earned First-team All-MAC honors in 2023 after posting 44 catches for 623 yards and six touchdowns, while clocking a 4.62 forty time during testing.
His 2024 campaign featured five 100+ yard receiving performances, including marquee games against Power 5 opponents Penn State (11-137-1) and Texas A&M (8-145-1). Against Old Dominion, he set the school single-game tight end record with 193 receiving yards. His versatility showed through multiple alignments – inline, slot, wide, and even taking direct wildcat snaps.
At McKinley High School, Fannin dominated on both sides of the ball. As a senior safety, he recorded 106 tackles, six forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and two defensive scores while adding 601 receiving yards and six touchdowns offensively. His athletic prowess extended to baseball, where he earned varsity letters.
Scouting Report: Strengths
- Sudden burst off the line with long speed to stack defenders vertically, consistently winning isolation routes against zone droppers
- Vacuum hands with plus ball tracking skills, displaying consistent technique to pluck away from frame in traffic
- YAC weapon who runs with wiggle and burst, showing rare stop-start ability and lateral agility to make defenders miss in space
- Advanced stem work and route salesmanship creates separation, particularly effective setting up breaks with head/shoulder fakes
- Swiss Army knife deployment potential with snaps from multiple alignments showcasing scheme versatility
- Loose hips and plus ankle flexion allow for crisp breaks without gearing down, particularly effective on option routes
- Technically sound perimeter blocker who rolls hips on contact and drives legs through engagement
- Plus durability with bell-to-bell availability across three seasons of heavy usage
Scouting Report: Weaknesses
- Severe size deficiency for the Y-position with concerning play strength, likely limiting inline blocking upside
- Lacks sand in his pants when anchoring against power, gets walked back and loses leverage at point of attack
- Route tree heavily manufactured through screens and schemed touches rather than NFL-style concepts
- Struggles to combat press coverage with limited hand usage and functional strength at line of scrimmage
- Limited exposure against NFL-caliber defenders raises questions about translation of athletic traits
Scouting Report: Summary
The receiving skills and athletic traits showcase an F-tight end with mismatch potential in the passing game. His sudden acceleration, natural hands, and rare YAC ability for the position will allow offensive coordinators to create favorable matchups through alignment variation.
The lack of size and concerningly light frame point toward a move-piece role rather than traditional inline duties. While the athletic testing validates the vertical stretch ability, the limited exposure against top competition leaves questions about immediate impact potential.
Day three value lies in the athletic upside and three-down versatility, though the size limitations cap the ultimate ceiling. Scheme fit will be crucial – teams employing heavy 12 personnel looking for a traditional Y should look elsewhere.