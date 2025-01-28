The Miami Dolphins hired Craig Aukerman as their new special teams coordinator.

Wait, what

The same Craig Aukerman who was fired in the middle of the 2023 season by the Tennessee Titans for having a horrible special teams unit and who was out of the league in 2024? Yes, that is Miami’s new special teams coordinator.

The #Dolphins are hiring Craig Aukerman as their special teams coordinator, per source. pic.twitter.com/Py6o44BNtL — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 28, 2025

If you thought it would have been impossible to have a worse special teams coordinator than Danny Crossman, well Mike McDaniel heard your challenge and said “HOLD MY BEER.”

The numbers for Aukerman’s special teams units just aren’t any good.

2018: 16th

2019: 18th

2020: 24th

2021: 19th

2022: 14th

2023: 24th

Why was Aukerman fired in the middle of the 2023 season you ask? In a three-point loss to the Colts, two consecutive punts were blocked, causing a season-ending injury to the punter, and one of them was run back for a touchdown. There was also a missed extra point in that game as well.

Aukerman was also the special teams coordinator for the Chargers in 2016 when the team was based in San Diego.

Look, you can make the case everyone deserves another chance, but with Mike McDaniel’s job on the line this isn’t an inspiring hire to say the least.

Armando Salugero reports that the Dolphins didn’t reach out to former special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi regarding a return to Miami.

And part of the problem is Miami cannot attract top candidates.