The Miami Dolphins are going to have a very tough 2025. Not only do they have their own coaching problems to address, but the AFC East just got a lot more competitive. With the Jets adding defensive-minded Aaron Glenn as their head coach and the Patriots hiring veteran coach Mike Vrabel, the AFC is no longer going to be a cakewalk.

Will Mike McDaniel be able to compete at the highest level, or will the division bully the Dolphins?

To answer this, we must first look at Mike McDaniel’s shortcomings. Are these areas we can expect improvement in, or will he fall on the sword of his own hubris when it all collapses? One of the biggest areas needing improvement is his play calling. He has constantly faced questions from the media about whether he should continue to call plays, and he always asserts that he is the best-suited candidate for the job.

However, in all the big games, we see him shrink at the moment and get “cute” with the playcalling. We need a head coach who will line up and play football, but that’s something McDaniel has continued to shy away from when it’s needed most.

Additionally, we need a head coach who knows which players to use and when. McDaniel has consistently relied on his smallest backs when needing to pick up 3 or fewer yards, and he’s put backup receivers in on the most important plays. He is a big reason for the team’s short-yardage and goal-line issues, and we need him to step up in those critical moments.

Beyond our own coaching issues, we now have to contend with Mike Vrabel, who has had our number since the Brian Flores era. He’s a hard-nosed, trenches-first head coach who comes from the Belichick tree, so he’s seen it all. On a positive note, Tua Tagovailoa has not lost to the New England Patriots, but I don’t think a sweep is guaranteed this time around.

Finally, the Jets just hired former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn as their head coach. The Jets have recently been a very tough defensive team, and they even managed to sneak out a win against the Dolphins to end the 2024 regular season. Even without Aaron Rodgers as their quarterback, this matchup is going to be much tougher in 2025.

Overall, the Miami Dolphins have had it relatively easy the past two seasons, but they haven’t been able to accomplish anything substantial with that opportunity. Now, with jobs on the line and all the chips pushed in, we need our coach to rise to the challenge, or it will be “sayonara” to everyone.

