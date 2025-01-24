The Miami Dolphins currently have three starters from last season’s offensive line still on the roster: left tackle Terron Armstead, right tackle Austin Jackson, and center Aaron Brewer. However, this is far from enough to build a strong and competent offensive line.

While Armstead has enjoyed a successful career as a starting left tackle in the NFL, it now appears the Dolphins and the former All-Pro are headed in different directions. Whether Armstead decides to retire or the Dolphins opt for a post-June 1st cut, the result is the same: the Dolphins will be left with only two returning starters on the offensive line from last season.

The Dolphins will need to address the issue they’ve created on the offensive line. This past season, the team drafted left tackle Patrick Paul, who now has the opportunity to prove he can be the left tackle of the future. However, both guard spots remain vacant, leaving the Dolphins with some important decisions ahead.

They must evaluate available free-agent offensive linemen and determine which players fit their system best. Should they pursue a seasoned veteran like Zach Martin or Ryan Kelly, or do they look for players who may not have had the best start to their careers and are seeking a change of scenery?

While it is unlikely for the Cowboys and Colts to part ways with Martin and Kelly, these are the types of veterans the Dolphins could target. To fix the offensive line problem, the Dolphins must invest in multiple avenues, including signing experienced players and utilizing draft picks. Their ultimate goal will be to build a solid offensive line that can help turn the team into a serious contender.

Although it’s still early in the process of evaluating free agents and potential draft picks, Miami must do its due diligence to build the offensive line they’ve been lacking for years. The last time the Dolphins had a solid offensive line was in 2016, and it’s been far too long since then. A strong offensive line can improve quarterback play, which in turn boosts the run game, ultimately making the offense more effective as a whole. The Dolphins need to start laying the foundation now so the entire team can begin to thrive.