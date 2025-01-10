Before we can fully flush the 2024 Miami Dolphins’ season down the proverbial toilet of history, we have to first take one last look back at the highs and the lows of the campaign. What were the brightest moments and who were the best players? What were the bleakest moments and who were the biggest disappointments? Join Aaron and Josh as they review the year that was and give out their end of season awards on another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!
