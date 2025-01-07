What an absolute circus of clown shoes. The Miami Dolphins’ 2024 season came to a close in appropriately embarrassing fashion on Sunday: by allowing Aaron Rodgers to look like his former self and pass all over them. Tyler Huntley looked inept and out of his depth. Mike McDaniel did too. It was just gross.

And then, with Dolphins fans optimistic that changes would be made in the organization, Stephen Ross put out a statement that GM Chris Grier and Head Coach Mike McDaniel would lead the Miami Dolphins through the offseason and into the 2025 season. WELP!

How could things get worse? Well how about a couple of your team captains putting on their prima donna pants and crying that they want to leave? Jalen Ramsey took to social media with cryptic posts, but Tyreek Hill was much more explicit in a postgame interview.

And, of course, there’s still the $230 million dollar question about Tua Tagovailoa.

So what happens now? What do you do with the wreckage of this season? Aaron and Josh are back to discuss it all on THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

