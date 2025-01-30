On Monday, the team announced that fan-favorite Tight End Jonnu Smith was awarded his first-ever Pro Bowl selection after a breakout season in 2024. The former FIU Panther and South Florida native is set to replace Chiefs star Travis Kelce as Kansas City prepares for the Superbowl in February.

Smith had the biggest season of his career, catching passes from Tua Tagovailoa and Tyler Huntley, accounting for 88 catches, 884 receiving yards, and eight touchdowns. Jonnu set career highs in every major statistical category in 2024, not to mention playing all 17 games throughout the year. After leading the entire team in catches, Smith believed he was a first-ballot Pro Bowler and among the best players at his position.

In my first article for DolphinsTalk, I put the spotlight on Jonnu and gave him his flowers as he had exploded onto the scene as one of Tua’s top targets. A few months later, Smith was awarded a Pro Bowl nod and will be the only Dolphin representing in 2024. With only one year in Miami under his belt, Smith has already broken numerous single-season Dolphins records, including the most catches and most yards in a single season by a tight end.

Jonnu Smith is set to be a free agent again this offseason, so I expect the Dolphin’s front office to at least be competent enough to bring him back for another year or two. Smith quickly became a primary option for Miami’s fast-paced offense and stepped up in huge moments this year, including his two-touchdown games against Las Vegas and catching the game-winning pass against the Jets in Overtime.

It is evident that the emergence of Jonnu Smith in Miami created a spark at the Tight End position that we have not seen in quite some time. Dolphins fans are hopeful that this year’s Pro Bowl games won’t be the last we’ll see of Jonnu Smith as a Dolphin.