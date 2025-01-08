The Tennessee Titans have put in a request to speak with Dolphins’ Senior Personnel Executive Reggie McKenzie. If the Titans were to hire McKenzie, the Dolphins would get two compensatory picks. One this year and one next year, both in Round 3.

After being the General Manager of the then-Oakland Raiders between 2012 and 2018, McKenzie was hired by Chris Grier as a Senior Personnel Executive, and he has been in that role since.

McKenzie will be 62 years old in February and has been an NFL Front Office Executive since 1994 with the Packers, Raiders, and now the Dolphins.

The Raiders made McKenzie the general manager based on a recommendation from John Madden, who advised Mark Davis to consider Reggie.

McKenzie fired then-head coach Hue Jackson and hired Dennis Allen as his head coach. The Raiders didn’t have a ton of success with Reggie as the GM, but in 2016 he was given a 4 year contract extension by Mark Davis. After a 7-9 record in 2019, the Raiders fired Reggie McKenzie.