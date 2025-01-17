It’s that time again! The offseason has started for the Miami Dolphins, which only means one thing:

It’s time to Mock Draft!

Now, I personally will not bombard all of you fantastic readers with 28 different mock drafts leading up to the NFL draft. I figure a few things will change from today to the East/West Shrine game, Senior Bowl, NFL Combine, and Free Agency. But it never hurts to get a head start on what I feel the Miami Dolphins will look to do come April.

Disclaimer: No trades in the first mock draft, we will have some fun in one of my final mocks leading up to the draft. Let’s get this rolling; the Miami Dolphins are on the clock!

Here is the mock draft simulator used as well for reference: https://www.nflmockdraftdatabase.com/mock-draft-simulator

Needs: S, OG, DT, WR, QB, TE, CB

1(13)- Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

One of the worst-kept secrets is the Dolphins needing to bolster their secondary with the loss of, well, the whole room. Insert Starks, who has the physical traits, IQ and versatility to play anywhere in Anthony Weaver‘s defense. Think of Minkah Fitzpatrick without the attitude.

2(48)- Jonah Savaiinaea, OT/OG, Arizona

Savaiinaea has the versatility to kick inside to guard or continue to play tackle. While Patrick Paul seems like he is the tackle of the future, this means Savaiinaea will kick inside to LG, a glaring need for this offense. His pass protection skills will come in handy moving inside. He will need to develop as a better run blocker, but his ceiling can’t be overstated. Plus, getting him at this point is a win, as he is projected as a fringe first-round pick.

3(98)- Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma (Robert Hunt Comp Pick)

Jordyn Brooks was a hell of an offseason signing in 2024, but he needs a running mate. Stutsman has the potential to be a 3 down Linebacker who can play sideline to sideline. Has ability to diagnose plays quickly and win at the point of attack. He also is very durable. You read this, Chris Grier, DURABLE.

4(114)- Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas

Jonnu Smith had a great season, but he needs a running mate. Gunnar Helm can be that. He has the ability to stretch defenses vertically and is reliable in the short to intermediate game. While he needs help in run blocking technique, Helm would add another element to the Dolphins’ offense that will make it difficult to defend.

4(133)- Dorian Strong, CB, Virginia Tech (Christian Wilkins Comp Pick)

The Dolphins’ need to add depth to the CB room with the potential departure of Kendall Fuller and the lack of development from former 2nd-round pick Cam Smith. Strong has the size and playmaking to succeed at the next level. He should fit nicely in zone schemes and has the upside to become a starter, if not a role player, if they keep Fuller/Kohou come March.

5(149)- Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State

There is no secret the Dolphins need true depth at the WR position. With Hill potentially leaving (?) and only leaving Jaylen Waddle and Malik Washington, the Dolphins add some size and speed with Horton. Horton can play outside or in the slot and wins at the high point. I feel Miami will add a WR in FA, but they can’t pass up one in the draft.

5(153)- Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse

It’s time to take a shot on a QB. McCord broke records in his only season at Syracuse and possesses something Miami needs with their crap offensive line. McCord gets the ball out fast, has good pocket awareness, and is extremely accurate in the intermediate passing zones. Dolphins need to develop a new QB behind Tua, McCord gives McDaniel someone to work with.

7(224)- Darius Alexander, DL, Toledo

While the Mock Draft Simulator is not perfect, Alexander fell into the Dolphins’ lap in this mock. There is a belief his stock will rise through the process. He is a big, big man who can generate an interior pass rush and has the speed to boot. Good development player for Weaver’s defense.

7(231)- Damien Martinez, RB, Miami (FL)

Another Mock Draft gift. Dolphins will look to add some size to the running back room. Being near the bottom, if not the bottom, of the NFL in converting 3rd/4th yardage situations requires some retooling. Martinez had a great showing in the Pop-Tarts bowl, and his 241lb frame with speed will help. He could become more of an every down back with development at the next level.

7(252)- Jaylen Reed, S, Penn State (Deshon Elliott Comp Pick)

As stated with the first pick, the Dolphins are basically starting from scratch. Reed can play safety or line up in the box (remember Brandon Jones?). Starks and Reed would be a great pairing on the back end, while the latter may not start right away, he will definitely be in consideration with the lack of players in that room currently.