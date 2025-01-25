I don’t mean to be a Debbie Downer, I am just telling it like it is. If you look at the most successful teams that have made it deep into the playoffs, there is one obvious commonality.



Commanders — Jayden Daniels

Bills — Josh Allen

Chiefs – Patrick Mahomes

Eagles – Jalen Hurts



Ask yourself and answer honestly, Dolphins fans. What is the most important commonality between these Quarterbacks?



That is a straightforward, honest answer. They can all make plays with their legs, and there are offensive plays designed for exactly this purpose. Whether it be designed Quarterback runs or extending plays, they can all do it.



So what about Tua?





Negatory, which severely limits the potential plays for the Dolphins offense.



Now, we can’t go back in time and re-write history, whether it was losing enough games in 2020 to draft Burrow or getting Herbert.+



However, it is clear that Tua cannot take us deep into the playoffs and win because his abilities are limited.



Now, the reality is that we are married to him certainly through 2025 and likely 2026, so the Dolphins should have the foresight to figure this out and draft a young Quarterback. This year has slim pickings, but definitely in 2026.





Because of Tua’s limitations as a runner, it is critical that Chris Grier draft or trade for a workhorse running back that can take the pressure off Tua and the passing offense.



Our offense fizzled out in 2024, and that is a gross understatement, primarily because our two very highly paid wide receivers disappeared, and Mike McDaniel had no answers to the two deep safety defenses that we were facing each and every week.



Tua is very accurate and makes good decisions when he can execute the offense on his first read and, if lucky, his second read. However, since he cannot extend plays, the Dolphins need an alternative.



2025 is on Grier and McDaniel to make things happen and turn the team around, adapt or drown. We have Tua, so it’s up to Grier and McDaniel to make it work around Tua.



Meanwhile, I will keep rooting for our Dolphins and hope for a miracle while continuing to be disappointed at the end of the season.







