This hip injury to Tua Tagovailoa is far more serious than is being revealed. Tua said this week that he feels worse now than he did shortly after his ankle surgery during his final season at Alabama, and Mike McDaniel, regarding this injury, said it is a “troubling one.” Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network confirmed Sunday that this injury goes far beyond Tua playing through pain and a pain tolerance issue.

When you start to put the pieces of the puzzle together and what everyone is saying, you can clearly see the Dolphins have a mess with the highest-paid player on the roster and with his health, not just in the short term but the long term.

A little over a week ago, on Saturday afternoon, December 28th the Dolphins surprised everyone in the NFL world when they announced that starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was doubtful to play vs the Cleveland Browns. The following day, Miami had Tua inactive for the game.

After the game, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel began dropping hints that the injury to Tua was more than just a pain tolerance issue and that the Miami Dolphins medical team would not medically clear Tua to play even if Tua wanted to play through it and it had appeared from what McDaniel was saying if you were reading between the lines was that Tua was being shut down for the remainder of the 2024 season no matter if Miami made the playoffs and won multiple games.

McDaniel said: “Well, I think with injuries it’s pretty cut and dry – 100 times out of 100, if someone’s not medically cleared to play, I don’t trump card that. I suppose, on game day, I guess by the letter of the law you could say it’s my final say. My final say is to choose to listen to the medical professionals with their expertise and knowing the pros and cons and that’s the only thing responsible to do with players. And then realistically, those conversations, Chris (Grier) and I get debriefed and sometimes more than other times depending on the injury in question, but that with our medical team and the doctors that are experts in the field, but to play for the Miami Dolphins, you have to have medical clearance to do so and when doctors tell you that a player is not safe to play football, we don’t ever deviate off of that. That would be extremely irresponsible on my part.”

This was an injury to the same hip Tua damaged in college at Alabama, but not to the same part of the hip.

On Friday, Tua told the media that if Miami makes the playoffs, he is going to play next week. Not so fast, my friend, it is easy for Tua to say that, but he first needs to be medically cleared to play.

Talk is cheap, and what Tua is saying isn’t reality because the hip injury Tua currently has is far more serious than what the Miami Dolphins organization and Tua are letting on. Need proof of that?

Today, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is confirming this with his report: “Tagovailoa has been unable to gain the medical clearance he seeks to be on the field for a game that could potentially get Miami into the playoffs if the Denver Broncos lose to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

While Tagovailoa has pushed to play when his teammates need him most, sources say, it’s not a given the QB would be cleared next week if the Dolphins advance to Super Wild Card Weekend.