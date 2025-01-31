One has to wonder what will be running through Tua Tagovialoa’s mind when he sees his old college teammate Jalen Hurts take the field as a starting quarterback next week for a Super Bowl Team.

Who could have seen that happening when Tua replaced Hurts at quarterback, leading the Alabama Crimson Tide to a national championship in a thrilling overtime win over the Georgia Bulldogs in 2018?

A bold move made by head coach Nick Saban to make that switch. Hurts had been the upperclassman two-year starter. Tua, a freshman, had never played in a full college game. Tua’s win in relief electrified the college football world and reshaped the quarterback landscape at Alabama. Hurts probably realized he would not be the starter the following season and transferred to Oklahoma.

Fast forward a few years later to see how the script has totally flipped. Hurts will be playing in his second Super Bowl while Tua is looking for that elusive playoff win. Hopefully he can root his old teammate on while striving to reach the same pinnacle of success and hopefully win the Super Bowl someday himself.

In poetic form, the rest of this article is my take on this year’s Super Bowl.

The Eagle has landed one small step for man, one GIANT leap for MANKIND🛰: Now complete the mission by spanking the Chiefs in their butt’s BEHIND:

From the opening KICK until the final clocks TICK: Saquon is what makes the birds FLY so HIGH, reaching new Heights above the SKY: Saquon provides the SIZZLE: In the dome so super they don’t have to WORRY about a FLURRY or even a DRIZZLE: But it will precipitate the Indians defensive FIZZLE:

He alone is not ENOUGH: The quarterback “hurts” but is very TOUGH: Jalen calls the smoke signals on the LINE♨️: Making sure the ball gets where it is supposed to on a DIME: Just in the Nick Foles of TIME:

Watch what receiver Brown can do for you down the field of GRASS: Blocking or catching every PASS: Chiefs have been resilient all YEAR, But the hourglass is about to be flipped on its REAR:⌛️⏳️ Time is about to EXPIRE: Tight end Kelce may RETIRE:

In the secondary, to break the beat of his route is a linebacking star named RINGO: 🥁If you place your bet on the Eagles to win, you will on your card hit BINGO:🃏🎯