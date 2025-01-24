It is no secret that the restlessness that continues to build among long-suffering Dolphins fans as they patiently wait for the team to return to its former glory is no secret.

So, what can the organization do to make the team a legitimate Super Bowl contender? As with most things on the field, the quarterback is the one everyone looks to for direction. The good news for Dolphins fans is that turnarounds can happen quickly in today’s NFL.

It took the Commanders (a name as bland as it is dull) longer to change their name than to change their fortunes on the field. And they did not need to break the bank to do it. All it takes is an organization to do good old-fashioned homework and be willing to take risks. This includes taking inventory of a player’s intangibles, which admittedly takes deeper digging and is not as easily identified as it does the player’s tangibles.

Jayden Daniels, on a rookie contract with a salary of $9.4 million, has his team one game away from the Super Bowl. By comparison, Tua Tagovailoa earns $53,100 annually. Tua does have some strengths as a quarterback, which the Dolphins can use to their advantage. Still, his injury history remains a concern, limiting him as a runner, which, for better or worse at this point in his career, has a psychological effect on the team as a whole. Putting salaries and egos aside, I would consider the Dolphins to implement a dual quarterback offense whereby the quarterbacks would be interchangeable and sometimes on the field simultaneously.

Taking advantage of Tua’s strengths with timing and accuracy and another more prominent quarterback for deep down the field throws and power runs for those tough short yardage third and fourth downs. I know this is unorthodox, but after all, the Dolphins revolutionized the ground game in the early 1970s by using three running backs interchangeably, complementing one another with their unique skill sets.

A two-quarterback offense would give defenses much more to be concerned about having to account for two quarterbacks while spreading them out all over the field. It would energize the fan base if executed properly, setting standards on the field for the rest of the league to follow.