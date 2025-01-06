Tyreek Hill is the poster boy of all the Miami Dolphins’ problems. His antics, off-the-field activities, and social media behavior are exhausting now. It is laughable that he is now throwing a temper tantrum after the Week 18 loss to the Jets and saying he wants out of Miami.

The same Tyreek Hill who assaulted his pregnant girlfriend in 2014.

The same Tyreek Hill who was investigated for battery against his 3-year-old son.

The same Tyreek Hill who hit and assaulted a worker at the Haulover Marine Center in 2023.

The same Tyreek Hill who has a court date later this year because he broke the leg of plus-sized model Sophie Hall in his backyard running offensive line drills.

The same Tyreek Hill who was in court on two different paternity suits in 2024 where he claimed he wasn’t the father (SPOILER: he was) and he had to begin paying child support.

The same Tyreek Hill who was pulled over and put in handcuffs prior to the Week 1 game vs Jacksonville this year because he failed to roll down his window for the police.

The same Tyreek Hill who filed divorce papers against his wife, only to claim he didn’t mean to and it was a mistake.

The same Tyreek Hill who went on social media a few years ago saying he was going to retire to be a porn star.

The same Tyreek Hill who had to leave a comedy club in Atlanta because “his boys” were getting into it with another group of men and a brawl was about to take place.

I mean, I could go on and on. There are countless more crazy stories. Such as his house randomly catching fire because a child was unattended with a lighter in it.

Or how there is confusion about how many kids Tyreek Hill has. The number is more than 10, but no exact count is known at this time.

This is the player on the Dolphins who is going to throw a temper tantrum after the Week 18 loss and say he wants out of Miami? ARE YOU KIDDING ME!

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill basically said he wanted out of the Dolphins organization after the game. pic.twitter.com/gIiMv7Edaf — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) January 6, 2025

The same Tyreek Hill who has dropped so many passes I have lost count in big games and in big moments the past 3 seasons. That guy is unhappy?

This is the same Tyreek who, once Waddle and then Tua got paid last August, pushed for a pay raise when he still had multiple years left on his deal. Miami’s front office caved (they always do) and gave Tyreek the raise.

But Tyreek is unhappy?

We should all cry for Tyreek.

Memo to Tyreek: Don’t let the door hit ya where the good lord split ya.

Unfortunately for the Dolphins, Tyreek now has a contract that is almost impossible to move via trade. And they sure as hell can’t cut him and take that cap hit.

Trust me, Miami would cut or trade him tomorrow if they could get rid of this locker-room cancer who is more of a headache than he is worth, but they can’t.

So, the Dolphins may be stuck with Tyreek, his clown show antics off the field, and his declining play on the field for one more season.

But Tyreek Hill, IF he is in Miami next season, should not be a captain. No fans should buy a #10 jersey, and nobody should entertain this clown with his silly statements and antics. And the fans and media shouldn’t give him a free pass or make excuses for him when (not if) he gets in trouble off the field.

Second Memo to Tyreek: Nobody will be sad when you leave Miami, but Dolphins fans will be sad if you are on this team next year.