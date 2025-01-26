Tyreek Hill finally broke his silence and explained why he was so upset after losing to the Jets, which resulted in an 8-9 season. He shouldn’t have verbalized it in the locker room immediately after the game, but that’s Tyreek. That’s who he is.



Tyreek said that the Dolphins need to bring in a lot more players who can elevate the team to the next level, albeit in more colorful terms than that.



Tyreek is correct in that assessment.



At some point, General Manager Chris Grier needs to make better personnel decisions and have success in the middle rounds of the draft. We have ten picks this year. Let’s try to hit on more than two or three. I put my hope in Grier because he is not going anywhere in the foreseeable future.



Look at this year’s playoff teams and the players who have helped them succeed. Many were drafted later. And I ask myself, where were the Dolphins when these players were drafted?



I don’t have an answer.



Tyreek is correct.



Bringing in average players, as has been the Dolphins’ unintended practice for at least the last few years, is not working.



Grier and his scouting team need to do a much better job at identifying championship talent.



As an example, and I say this by being loyal to our current highly paid wide receivers, let’s look at the four teams that made it to the Championship games and their wide receivers.



Do they have huge contracted wide receivers? Maybe the Eagles A.J. Brown?



The Bills have a reasonably priced Amari Cooper.



The Commanders have Terry McLaurin, a 3rd round 2019 pick.



The Chiefs have Xavier Worthy, a rookie, and DeAndre Hopkins, neither breaking the bank.



Numerous young wide receivers have come out of the draft in recent years in the mid-rounds, are affordable, and are very talented.



The same can be said for the positions of need the Dolphins have: Safety, Interior Offensive and Defensive Line, backup quarterback, cornerback, and running back.



There will be options in the next few drafts, as has been in the past



Let’s find these players and bring them in.





