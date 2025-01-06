What Ifs No Longer Enough: A Harsh Look at the Dolphins’ Season Finale Loss

The Miami Dolphins concluded their 2024 season with an 8-9 record after losing 32-20 to the New York Jets. Missing the playoffs for the first time in three years. The Dolphins were dominated and saw all their 2024 issues come to light, including Tyreek Hill seemingly quitting on the team. Once again, the team left fans wondering, What if? What if injuries hadn’t derailed key players? What if the team had executed better in critical moments? What if the Dolphins had more reliable depth at key positions?

The Record Speaks for Itself

The Miami Dolphins were 6-5 with a +17-point differential (24PPG) with Tua Tagovailoa under center and 2-4 with a -36-point differential (12.3PPG) without Tua this season (PFN365). Backup quarterbacks struggled to fill the void, posting a combined passer rating of 77.8 and failing to provide a steady hand in crucial games.

Mistakes and Shortcomings

The season finale encapsulated many of the team’s recurring weaknesses:

Tackling Troubles : The Dolphins allowed opponents to average 4.4 yards per carry , ranking near the bottom of the league over the final stretch. Missed tackles often turned short gains into back-breaking plays. Good teams often exposed Miami’s defense as their defensive statistics benefited from one of the NFL’s easiest schedules.

: The Dolphins allowed opponents to average , ranking near the bottom of the league over the final stretch. Missed tackles often turned short gains into back-breaking plays. Good teams often exposed Miami’s defense as their defensive statistics benefited from one of the NFL’s easiest schedules. Weak Guard and Safety Play : Miami’s offensive line surrendered 43 sacks this season, with the interior line struggling against elite defensive fronts. Not only this but the Dolphins were incapable of running the football when almost notoriously facing two high safeties. On the defensive side, the safeties had zero interceptions, numerous blown coverages, and terrible tackling.

: Miami’s offensive line surrendered 43 sacks this season, with the interior line struggling against elite defensive fronts. Not only this but the Dolphins were incapable of running the football when almost notoriously facing two high safeties. On the defensive side, the safeties had zero interceptions, numerous blown coverages, and terrible tackling. Backup Quarterback Issues : In games without Tua, the offense was lifeless. This is to blame on Chirs Grier and not bringing in an adequate backup knowing Tua’s injury history.

: In games without Tua, the offense was lifeless. This is to blame on Chirs Grier and not bringing in an adequate backup knowing Tua’s injury history. Turnovers and Mental Mistakes: Miami committed 21 turnovers and a -5 differential. Critical fumbles (Colts and Cardinals losses can be partly accounted too) and interceptions in high-leverage moments. These mistakes often shifted momentum and cost the team dearly. The Dolphins also had 114 penalties against making them one of the most undisciplined teams in the league, killing their own drives and extending opponents.

Turning Excuses into Accountability

For years, the Dolphins have pointed to injuries and bad breaks as explanations for their failures. While these factors are valid, they cannot continue to serve as the crutch this team leans on. Good teams find ways to adapt. Miami must address the structural issues that have left them vulnerable year after year. It is clear that owner Steven Ross doesn’t want to undergo another rebuild. With that being said if McDaniel and Grier do not turn it around for the 2025 season the Dolphins must clean house.

The Path Forward

This offseason will be pivotal. The Dolphins must:

Invest in Depth: Reliable backups are a must, especially at quarterback and along the offensive line. A competent roster is crucial to weather the inevitable injuries. Fix the Offensive Line: The team’s 43 sacks allowed and terrible run blocking must be addressed with upgrades at guard and additional depth. Solidify the Secondary: Opposing QBs picked apart Miami’s safeties. Better playmakers in the secondary are essential. Address Tackling in Practice: Miami’s tackling issues are a reflection of poor preparation and execution. This has to improve to prevent easy yards. Miami had 101 missed tackles this season. Big Physical Wide Receiver: The Dolphins receivers failed to create separation this season and didn’t have a guy that could go up and make a play, go get a physical, big-bodied receiver.

Final Thoughts

The Dolphins are not far from being a playoff contender, but they can no longer rely on the “what if” narrative. Injuries and mistakes will happen, but the best teams are resilient and adaptable. This offseason is yet another opportunity for Miami to address its shortcomings and build a more complete roster that can thrive in any circumstance. Stephen Ross has given Grier another chance. Will he take the next step forward or continue to accept being the “Same Old Dolphins.”