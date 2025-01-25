During the 2024 NFL Draft, the Dolphins selected Malik Washington in the sixth round with the hope he could fill the role as primary returner on special teams and eventually grow into one of the top wide receivers on the team.

Heading into training camp, the roles in the wide receiver room were pretty clear, with Tyreek Hill being the alpha and number one receiver, Jaylen Waddle filling in as the number two target and taking the majority of target shares when Hill was not on the field and Odell Beckham Jr. playing in the slot, being used mostly to convert key third downs.

It looked like, once again, the Dolphins would have one of the best wide receiver rooms in all of the NFL, and with Beckham joining the fray, possibly the best room in all of football.

While that plan seemed good heading into the season, it did not work out as planned once the campaign kicked off.

Hill suffered a wrist injury and other off-field issues that caused him to miss games and drop in production. Waddle also missed time due to injury, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa missed six games, which cratered the passing attack.

Along with that, one of their off-season key signings, Beckham, was nearly a no-show, totaling only nine receptions for 55 yards before being released during the season.

The lack of production caused the Dolphins to move on from Wide Receiver Coach Wes Welker as they looked for more production and consistency from that room in 2025.

All of this brings us back to Washington.

While he did not see much playing time at the beginning of the year during the Dolphins’ 2-6 start, Washington saw an uptick in production as the team began to climb back into the playoff picture.

It began during the Dolphins’ Monday night victory over the Los Angeles Rams, where the rookie took an end-around on a hand-off from Tagovailoa for 18 yards on the opening possession of the game for a score, kicking off a strong night for the offense.

That touchdown set up what was to become a strong second half of the season for Washington.

In the final four games of the season, after Beckham’s release, Washington shined as he collected 16 catches for 169 yards, which was more than he had in either of those categories combined in the first 13 games.

Washington also averaged nearly 10 yards per reception in the final four contests, making him an explosive option in the future.

With the team looking for an option to emerge among the wide receivers, plus the uncertainty surrounding Hill’s roster status, now is the time for Washington to break out.

Miami will also have a new receivers coach next year. Robert Prince is reportedly adding to the staff as he seeks to reshape the room.

Prince spent the last three seasons on the Dallas Cowboys staff, playing an integral part in making CeeDee Lamb a superstar.

If anyone can develop receivers, it is Prince.

With all of the turnover in the wide receiver room in the last couple of months, there is a clear void and opportunity for someone to step up.

Malik Washington should be the one to fill that void for the Dolphins in 2025.