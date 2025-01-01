As the Miami Dolphins prepare for the 2025 season, one of the most critical decisions they face is ensuring the continuity of their defensive leadership. Under the guidance of defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, the Dolphins’ defense has undergone a remarkable transformation, becoming a formidable force in the NFL. Weaver’s leadership, the unwavering support from his players, and the impressive defensive statistics this season all underscore the necessity of retaining him for at least one more year before he goes off to be a head coach.

Transformative Leadership and Player Backing

Anthony Weaver’s appointment as defensive coordinator has been a game-changer for the Dolphins. His leadership style emphasizes discipline, adaptability, and a deep understanding of the game, which has resonated with the players. The trust and respect he has cultivated within the locker room are evident, with players frequently praising his strategic acumen and motivational skills.

Veteran defensive end Calais Campbell has been particularly vocal about Weaver’s impact, stating, “Coach Weaver’s approach has brought a new energy to our defense. His ability to adjust and keep us focused has been key to our success.”

Additionally, linebacker Jordyn Brooks expressed his appreciation for Weaver’s leadership, saying, “I think it’s been outstanding. You guys get a chance to talk to him when you ask him questions, and you kind of can get a feel for his demeanor and his personality. I think that’s the way you got to be to coach men in this league.”

These insights highlight the profound impact of Anthony Weaver’s leadership on the Miami Dolphins defense, underscoring the importance of retaining him for the upcoming season.

Impressive Defensive Statistics

Under Weaver’s stewardship, the Dolphins’ defense has achieved remarkable statistical milestones this season. The team ranks 8th in points per game 20.8 and 9th in the NFL in passing defense, allowing just 207.8 yards per game. This marks the fewest passing yards allowed by a Dolphins defense since 2006.

In terms of rushing defense, the Dolphins are also 9th, conceding only 102.8 yards per game. This balanced defensive performance has been crucial in keeping opponents’ offenses in check and providing the team with opportunities to control games.

Additionally, the Dolphins’ defense has been effective on third downs, ranking 5th in the league with a 35.5% conversion rate allowed. This efficiency has been pivotal in limiting opponents’ scoring opportunities and maintaining momentum throughout the season.

The Dolphins have struggled to get to the quarterback and create turnovers, yet they have dealt with numerous injuries and limited talent. Even without these two factors, the Dolphins’ defense has been impressive.

The Importance of Continuity

Retaining Anthony Weaver is not merely a matter of maintaining statistical performance; it is about preserving the culture and identity that he has instilled within the defense. The Dolphins have significantly improved key defensive metrics, and losing Weaver could disrupt this progress. His deep understanding of the game and ability to adapt to various offensive schemes have been instrumental in the defense’s success.

The support from the players further emphasizes the importance of continuity. A defense that believes in its coordinator is more likely to execute game plans effectively and perform at a high level. The trust and respect that Weaver has earned are invaluable assets that contribute to the overall success of the team.

Letting Weaver help draft and sign “his” guys will be crucial in the Dolphins’ defense elevating to the top of the NFL, along with its health.

Conclusion

The Miami Dolphins have experienced a defensive renaissance under Anthony Weaver’s leadership. The impressive statistics, coupled with the unwavering support from the players, highlight the critical role he has played in the team’s success this season. To ensure continued growth and competitiveness, the Dolphins must retain Anthony Weaver as their defensive coordinator for the 2025 season. His leadership, strategic acumen, and the positive culture he has fostered are invaluable assets that the team cannot afford to lose, and any team would be grateful to have a head coach.