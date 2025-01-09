In a year that was nothing short of a complete failure and one that ended as badly as it started, Stephen Ross said that both General Manager Chris Grier and Head Coach Mike McDaniel will be returning.

This is the worst thing he could do to faithful Miami Dolphins fans.

We have been deprived of postseason success since 2000, and we need some heads to roll to show that ownership is taking our pain seriously. Unfortunately, this move only reinstates the narrative that we aren’t a serious organization. It seems that “good enough” in the name of stability is taking priority over building a winning franchise. However, can Stephen Ross do anything to change our perception?

At this point, the only way to somewhat save face is to take a more active role in the direction of the organization. He needs to demand greatness across the board and truly hold people accountable. As such, we need to see Danny Crossman fired immediately. He has led either the worst special teams unit or one of the worst over the past 3 years, and expecting anything different if he returns would be the definition of insanity.

This is just one way Stephen Ross can help talk us off the ledge, but certainly not enough.

We also need to see the organization move quickly in the offseason instead of letting all the dominos fall before we make our moves. We saw how badly that hurt us this past season. There are no ifs, and, or buts this time around. We need a substantial investment in both lines, as well as adding a quality backup quarterback just for a good start.

De’Von Achane shows that he can thrive with a good offensive line, and Jaylen Wright would benefit greatly from a line that doesn’t get pushed back at the jump. With these two foundational pieces in the running back group and an offensive line that can bully teams, we can start to dictate how we want to play football (aka goodbye short-yardage issues). And we’ve seen that if you give Tua a good o-line and a run game, he can pick teams apart. That would be another huge step for us in the right direction, but easier said than done and one we have to see to believe with all the burns we’ve endured as fans.

Finally, we need someone to establish this team’s standards and culture. Players need to be held accountable, and players need to hold each other accountable. We’ve heard it from countless players that the Miami lifestyle is way too distracting, and if all 53 people aren’t focused on the same goal, then the cracks will show—especially in the cold, late in the season, against quality contenders.

While it may not be 100% genuine coming from Mike McDaniel at this point, he needs to start making players run laps or forfeit playing time if a player is half-in. Talent is great and necessary, but consistency is what we are missing. We need it across the players on both sides of the ball, as well as from the coaching staff. The culture has to mean something to everyone, and it needs to be unwavering.