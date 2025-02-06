I’m certain I can correctly predict how General Manager Chris Grier and Coach Mike McDaniel would answer this question. For the past three years, the philosophy has been to go all-in, win at least a playoff game, and hopefully go further.



We have learned that the path that Chris Grier has taken to achieve this goal is flawed.



Chris Grier has built the all-in team with high-priced free agents or trades, i.e., Tyreek Hill, Bradley Chubb, Jalen Ramsey, and with players at the tail end of their careers, Terron Armstead, Jordan Poyer, Raheem Mostert, Emmanuel Ogbah, and the list goes on and on.



So, what should we expect from the 2025 Miami Dolphins?



We have yet to have the draft or free agency, but the reality is that the team has little money and many holes to fill.



To name a few: Safety, where Jordan Poyer was average at best in 2024, and Jevon Holland is likely heading out the door; interior offensive line, namely Guard; backup Quarterback, a power runner; interior defensive lineman to complement Zach Sieler; cornerback, and backup linebacker.



Enough to worry you? It worries me.



Can we be all-in again in 2025 with the same recruiting and personnel strategies that Chris Grier has utilized for the past three years? Or do I think a bit more realistically and face the fact that out of our ten draft choices, we may hit on two or three if the past is prologue? Do we have the money to afford any younger veteran players who are not at the end of their rainbow?



If you do the Math, you will see that we have way too many holes to adequately fill in 2025.



So, Dolphins fans, as we approach the beginning of a new football year and look forward to the draft and free agency, despite what the Dolphins’ General Manager, Coach, and Owner will tell us, I will temper my expectations for 2025.



We must heal the wounds of 2024, survive the disappointment, and stop deluding ourselves about our year-end goals for 2025.