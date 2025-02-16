Today, I will pick up right where I left off in my series on who Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel should invest in the 2025 NFL Draft. Previously, I made up a list of prospects who I thought would be worth taking in the first round with our 13th overall pick, including guys like Malachi Starks, Tyler Warren, and Mason Graham.

The Miami Dolphins currently hold picks #48 and #98 in the second and third rounds respectively, barring any unforeseen draft day trades. Depending on who we select in the first round, these two selections on day two of the draft can go a lot of different ways; day two of the draft can really set the tone for what management may decide to do throughout. Miami can go anywhere from addressing the secondary to bolstering the defensive line or even grabbing another quarterback (which may turn some heads). Let’s take a closer look at some of the names I believe should be floating around the Dolphins war room come round two:

Grey Zabel – Guard, North Dakota

This wouldn’t be the flashiest pick in the world, but it most definitely would be a safe one. Zabel’s stock as a plug-and-play guard prospect has steadily risen due to his impressive Senior Bowl performance. The Dolphins O-Line play from last season was below average and left little to no run lanes for the backs up the middle. Zabel would become an immediate upgrade at an interior offensive line spot that the fanbase has been begging to be emphasized.

Deone Walker – DL, Kentucky

Deone Walker has flown under the radar as one of the biggest and baddest defensive tackles in this class. The SEC product is a monster of a man at 6’7, and would quite literally be a huge compliment to fellow lineman Zach Sieler. With the front seven of the Dolphins already as weak as it is, and not to mention Calais Campbell mulling retirement, selecting a disruptive nose tackle on Day 2 of the draft would certainly fill a hole on the defensive side.

Will Howard – QB, Ohio State

Coming fresh off a National Championship as the starting quarterback, Ohio State’s Will Howard may be a name to watch in the third round for Miami. It was evident in 2024 that the Dolphins’ backup QB job was not emphasized that spring, so it is vital that the position should be addressed this time around. Throwing for over 4,000 yards and 35 touchdowns in his only season at Columbus, Howard put his name on the map after being transferred from Kansas State the year prior. Howard seems to fit the mold of what Mike McDaniel is looking for in a pocket passer and could very be trending Miami’s way, depending on how the field plays out.

Mike Green – Edge, Marshall

Another edge rusher who has been skyrocketing through mock drafts is the 6’3 Virginia native. Green led all of FBS in sacks with 17 in 2024 and was named the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year. If the Dolphins were lucky enough for Green to fall out of the first round, I would be frantic trying to run the card to the commissioner if I was Mike McDaniel.