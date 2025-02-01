The Miami Dolphins wide receivers did not meet expectations this past season, and several factors contributed to their underperformance. Both of the team’s top receivers, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, struggled with injuries. Hill played through a torn ligament in his wrist, which impacted his ability to catch passes, while Waddle missed a few games due to a knee injury. Additionally, inconsistent quarterback play further hindered the wide receivers’ performance throughout the season.

Currently, Miami has five receivers on the roster: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Erik Ezukanma, Malik Washington, and Tahj Washington. However, the Dolphins may want to add another receiver to further strengthen that room’s talent.

Miami attempted to do so this past offseason, but the effort fell short due to inconsistent play and injuries to some of its players. To improve as a team, Miami should explore options in free agency and the NFL draft. They should target at least one player who can contribute immediately and help elevate the roster’s overall performance.

As the Miami Dolphins head into the next season, they will need to strengthen their wide receiver corps to address the inconsistencies in their performances. One potential issue they face is the possibility of trading Tyreek Hill. While Hill is one of the top talents in the NFL, he decided to quit on his team in the final game of the season last year, and his comments about wanting to be elsewhere have added to the uncertainty of his future in Miami.

If the Dolphins decide to move on from Hill, they could likely receive a trade package that includes a second-round pick and possibly a fourth-round pick. While Hill’s talent is undeniable, if he can’t deliver in the critical moments and expresses a desire to leave, it might be time for Miami to part ways and seek a better fit for their future.

While I don’t think it’s likely, one move Miami could consider is trading Hill to Cleveland in exchange for wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, along with a Day 2 and/or a Day 3 pick. If this trade were to go through, Miami would move on from Hill’s contract, though it would incur some dead cap. In return, they would acquire a young, talented receiver in Jeudy, who already has established chemistry with starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The Miami Dolphins’ wide receiver situation is a key area of concern heading into the next season. Injuries, inconsistent play, and uncertainty surrounding Tyreek Hill’s future with the team have all contributed to their struggles. With a current roster that includes Hill, Waddle, and a few unproven players, the Dolphins must look to improve their receiving corps, either through free agency or the draft.

Regardless of the path they choose, strengthening the wide receiver position will be crucial for the Dolphins to reach their full potential and support quarterback Tua Tagovailoa moving forward.