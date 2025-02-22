According to recent reports coming out of Los Angeles, the Rams have given quarterback Matthew Stafford permission to speak with other teams regarding a potential trade. This comes after several weeks of awkward overtures by both parties, signaling a mirky future in Los Angeles for the Super Bowl-winning signal caller.

Additionally, the Rams gave wide receiver Cooper Kupp permission to seek a trade out of Los Angeles as well. From the outside looking in, the Rams look to be shifting to a team dominated by defensive stars instead of offensive-skill players.

This franchise realignment by the Rams presents the Miami Dolphins with a unique opportunity to reset in one instance while remaining very competitive in the process. Suppose I am Chris Grier at the NFL Combine next week.

In that case, I am making sure to park myself at the bar right next to Les Snead of the Rams one night to propose the following trade proposal: the Miami Dolphins will send Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and a 5th-round pick in return for Stafford, Kupp and the Rams taking about a third to half of Tyreek’s cap hit this year.

The benefits of this trade to both teams are clear. The Rams would be given a new, younger quarterback to lead them into the future, capable of running a high-powered West Coast offense that is reliant on yards after the catch. They would also be getting one of the most explosive players in the league to tag team with Puka Nacua to take the top off any defensive coverage shell.

In turn, the Dolphins would receive a star quarterback capable of delivering in the clutch and playing in any atmosphere, as demonstrated in the NFC Divisional Round in Philadelphia. They would also be getting a receiver with size that can move the chains, break press coverage, and catch just about everything thrown his way.

Assuming the draft and free agency bring the team a few valuable pieces for the offensive line, imagine the 2025 Dolphins offense with Matthew Stafford at quarterback, Devon Achane and Jaylen Wright at running back, Jonnu Smith and a high-level rookie tight-end (due to the tight end depth in this draft), and finally, Jaylen Waddle, Cooper Kupp, Malik Washington, and Erik Ezukanma at wide receiver. Furthermore, there would be the current and future salary cap relief resulting from trading Tua and Tyreek and the opportunity to select a new quarterback in the draft to develop behind Stafford.

This trade proposal would be a win-win scenario for both teams in my opinion; but in the event this is more of a dream than a reality—let’s consider some low-hanging fruit which may be available and capable of adding value immediately.

Over the last week, I have been glad to see a number of fellow writers on the site mention the prospect of signing Mac Jones in the offseason. From my perspective, I never quite understood Jones’ fall from grace in 2021 since I saw a lot of high-caliber traits that season when he led the New England Patriots to a wildcard berth as a rookie. During the 2021 season, the Patriots did not exactly boast an all-star team of skill players but relied upon solid defense, an effective running game, and two tight-end sets involving Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry. In 2021, Jones boasted a 67.6% completion percentage with 22 touchdowns and thirteen interceptions while finishing the season with a total 92.5 rating.

Then Josh McDaniels left New England, Bill Belichick continued to focus on the defense and make poor draft selections, while the coaching staff surrounding Jones was a revolving door. The result was diminished play over the next two years while being substituted in and out of games in 2023 as the Patriots were accelerating towards major restructuring and changes in the post-Tom Brady era.

While Jones did not display elite talent in Jacksonville as Trevor Lawrence’s backup in 2024, he kept the team competitive in several games down the stretch. Plus, you can bet that he learned a few things under quarterback guru Doug Pederson—yes, the guy that made Nick Foles into a Super Bowl star. Mac Jones’ skillset fits very nicely into the Miami Dolphins’ offensive system—especially the one we saw in 2024, which became reliant on the tight end and taking what the defense leaves open.

If Miami cannot make a dramatic move in changing its offense this offseason, Mac Jones is an excellent back-up option who could potentially push or get the best out of Tua. We have seen enough quarterback reclamation projects in the NFL over the last few seasons to confidently believe that Mike McDaniel can salvage the career of a former top-15 draft pick who played well enough to guide his team into the playoffs as a rookie and in the shadow of an NFL legend.