Call me crazy, but I believe the Miami Dolphins are closer to contention in 2025 than many might think. Especially if they invest in the offensive line, as General Manager Chris Grier promised during the 2024 offseason presser. As we’ve seen with Super Bowl teams, a strong offensive line is essential, and it’s time the Dolphins treat it as such.

Our lack of success in recent years can be traced directly to a subpar offensive line. In fact, we haven’t had solid O-line play for an entire season since 2016, which is simply not winning football.

While Tua Tagovailoa can release the ball faster than anyone in the league, that’s not a sustainable strategy. Defenses are starting to figure out our quick passing game, especially since teams don’t respect the run and aren’t blitzing, leaving more defenders in coverage and closing off Tua’s lanes. We need teams to fear all aspects of our offense, and that starts with an O-line that can create lanes for our running backs and it allows for the big plays to develop.

And what cannot be emphasized enough is the fact that we need an O-line that can keep Tua healthy. He is THE QB to execute this offense, and even with adding a veteran backup QB, our best bet is ensuring Tua stays on the field.

A stronger offensive line would also open up Mike McDaniel’s playbook. Last year, we became too one-dimensional with quick screens and heavy reliance on De’Von Achane. With better protection, McDaniel can get more creative and he can scheme up the big plays we all love and miss.

Defensively, the likely return of coordinators Anthony Weaver and Darrell Bevell is huge for continuity. They’ve both proven to be strong football minds, and their consistency will help the defense reach its full potential.

Of course, the Dolphins also need help outside of the O-line to become a true contender. On defense, adding another playmaker opposite Zach Seiler is critical, especially if Calais Campbell moves on. We also need safeties to improve a unit that failed to record an interception last season. That has to change, whether through the draft or free agency.

Offensively, a physical running back to complement Achane is necessary. Achane shouldn’t have to carry the full load; he should remain a dangerous change-of-pace back who can capitalize on his speed and hands.

Finally, adding a quality edge rusher is a must. The lack of pressure on opposing quarterbacks, especially facing Josh Allen twice a year, has hurt this team in so many situations. While Jaelan Phillips has shown he’s a monster when healthy, we need to be cautious with his workload coming off significant injuries. We also need a contingency plan for whatever happens with the Bradley Chubb situation.

Of course, there are other holes to address, like adding a tall receiver with great hands, a physical linebacker who can cover, and a blocking-focused tight end. But those would be the icing on the cake and not going to make or break the season.