NFL Draft guru Luke Easterling at Athlon Sports completed a three-round Mock Draft, and in it, he has the Dolphins addressing some major roster needs.

Round 1, Pick #13: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

“Miami has needs in the trenches on both sides of the ball, but if the board falls this way, they might not be able to pass up the consensus top safety prospect in this year’s class. Starks is the rare back-end defender with top-10 talent, the versatility to line up all over the defensive backfield, and the range and instincts to make big plays when the ball comes his way.”

NFL.com Draft Profile

Overview

Three-year starter with reams of high-leverage games on his résumé. Starks is a versatile safety with the size and athleticism to eliminate contested catches and the speed and ball skills to shine when the action travels deep. Connection to the route is inconsistent in man and he’s baited out of position by misdirection, but better discipline and anticipation should clean that up. He’s not a true force player near the line and his pursuit angles can be raggedy but he gets guys down when he’s in position. Starks has feast-or-famine moments on tape but he figures to test well and star in team interviews. He is a future starter as a movable back-end piece whose consistency will determine his floor/ceiling. Strengths Has football IQ and athleticism to play multiple spots.

Speed to phase deep routes or recover when necessary.

Locates deep ball and plays it with plus body control.

Challenges pass catchers with good force.

Flows downhill and squeezes workspace for runners.

Slips around big bodies and moves toward the action.

Able to mirror and track bounce-outs with excellent burst.

Gets runners down when he’s in position. Weaknesses Average peripheral vision and block shed as a down safety.

Slows and catches contact when tackling running backs.

Inconsistent to stack blocks or spill the run from the box.

Suspect pursuit angles surrender long touchdowns.

Too many eye violations in coverage this year.

Loses connection at break points when playing man.

Round 2, Pick #48: Darius Alexander, DL, Toledo

NFL.com Draft Profile

Overview

Interior lineman with the size, length and physicality for consideration in odd or even fronts. Alexander is capable of destroying blocks, but he needs to do a better job of balancing his force to control the action at the point of attack. He can hold his ground when he’s staying low, but the pad level is inconsistent and causes his gap constriction to be hit-or-miss. Alexander has above-average rush acumen. He does a nice job of utilizing his traits and crafting a plan of attack. His best football could be ahead of him, but for now, he projects as an average rotational player or backup. Strengths Possesses coveted length with three-down skill set.

Comes off the ball with good bend and force into first contact.

Batters blocker with heavy hands and long arms.

Capable slide-and-swim move to force whiffs.

Rushes with a game plan to set up his moves and counters.

Uses arm extension to generate push and separation with his rush.

Fairly instinctive rush counters fueled by active hands. Weaknesses Easily displaced when pad level starts to drift up high.

Somewhat sluggish with his short-area footwork.

Gets caught fighting blocker instead of finding the runner.

Average first-step quickness into the neutral zone as a pass rusher.

Doesn’t get from Point A to Point B quickly in twist games.

Below-average bend with his rush allows him to be redirected.

Round 3, Pick #98: Jalen Rivers, OL, Miami

NFL.com Draft Profile

Overview