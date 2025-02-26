NFL Draft AnalystBucky Brooks of the NFL Network released his Mock Draft 2.0, and like many others putting Mock Drafts out at this time he has the Dolphins addressing a big need on the offensive line.
Round 1, Pick #13: Tyler Booker, G, Alabama
“Upgrading the offensive line should be Mike McDaniel’s top task as he attempts to reshape the Dolphins into a more physical squad. Booker fits the bill as a rough-and-rugged blocker at the point of attack.”
Overview
Two-year starter and team captain with elite physical traits. Booker is a downhill run blocker with average explosiveness into first contact, but he utilizes his size and power to overtake defenders in the second phase of the block. He can play too far out over his toes but that’s correctable. Booker is an average athlete in protection but makes up for it with technique and football intelligence to defend against twists. He’s tough, smart and a top leader. The traits, football character and play strength will make him a good starter for a downhill, power-based attack.
Strengths
- Prototypical size and girth with elite length and massive hands.
- Upper-body power and hip torque to turn defenders out of the gap.
- Has a feel for positioning and angles to wall-off blocks in space.
- Patient and controlled working up to second-level targets.
- Protects with good posture and smooth tempo in his mirror.
- Plays with great poise and recognition when twists and blitzes kick off.
- Able to uncoil lower half and set a sudden anchor in the pocket.
Weaknesses
- Approaches too many blocks with outside hands.
- Absorbs rushers instead of consistently punching them.
- Average foot speed to ride or redirect rushers on his edge.
- Below-average lateral quickness and range as a run blocker.
- Needs to run feet under hands for better sustain.
The Draft Network Draft Profile
Size:
Height: 6’5” | Weight: 350 lbs
Accomplishments:
First-Team All-SEC (2023) • Freshman All-SEC Team (2022)
“Tyler Booker is a prospect who wins with physicality and a finisher mentality to overwhelm defenders in tight, condensed spaces.”
Strengths:
- Strength at the point of attack
- Overall length and mass
- Displaces defenders in run game
- Ability to anchor against power pass-rush moves
Concerns:
- Lateral movements
- Speed rushers
- Ability to sustain blocks
- Bending at waist
- Balance and body control
Film Analysis:
Tyler Booker is a former five-star recruit who entered the Alabama program as an OT and made the transition to playing the IOL position for the 2022 season in a rotational role. 2023 was Booker’s first time in the starting role for Alabama where he played a vital role in helping establish an identity to an Alabama offense that wanted to bring physicality. At 6-foot-5 and 350 pounds, Booker profiles as a road-grading IOL who invites physicality and likes to use his mass to be a physically dominant offensive lineman.
As a run blocker, Booker showcases a quick first step and in combination with his overall size and strength, generates movement along the line of scrimmage. Booker’s initial contact with defenders in the run game is clear and impactful. When Booker can remain attached to defenders, he will use leg drive to displace defenders and on occasion will finish them to the ground, overwhelming them with size, strength, and power. As a zone blocker, Booker appears to have enough athleticism to work angles, beat defenders to a spot, and cut defenders off to create lanes for running backs to get through.
In pass protection, Booker’s best reps come against rushers who opt to utilize power. Booker has the strength to quickly anchor against power rushers. Booker will immediately fill the need for NFL teams who need an IOL who can set up a from wall to prevent interior pressure by DTs who opt to use power to win. Booker shows to have adequate awareness to pick up twists and stunts and stop penetrating defenders.
Booker appears to have two clear needed improvements to his game. As a run blocker, Booker does a good job of making initial contact with defenders but his over-aggressiveness and lunging prevent him from sustaining blocks and there are reps where he is easily sheddable and defenders free themselves to make a play on ball-carriers. In pass protection, it appears that Booker has limited range laterally and defenders who attack the edges can compromise his technique and win the rep. Some speed rushers win the rep by shooting gaps or using double moves, challenging both Booker’s initial quickness and reactionary athleticism.
Overall, Booker profiles as an ideal candidate for NFL teams who run gap/power schemes and need a physical, road-grading offensive lineman who seeks to set a tone of physicality.
Prospect Projection: Day 2 — Winning Starter