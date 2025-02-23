Last year, Jordyn Brooks was dominant in his first season with the Dolphins at the inside linebacker position.

Now, he needs an equally dominant player next to him.

Miami could address the need with Jihaad Campbell or Jalon Walker in the first round, but the Dolphins could get even better value in Day 2 of the draft by selecting Carson Schwesinger of UCLA.

A native of Moorpark, California, Schwesinger stands at an imposing 6’2, 225 pounds.

Schwesinger broke out in his final year with the Bruins, tallying 90 solo tackles to lead the nation and finished third among all FBS players in total tackles with 136.

He also racked up four sacks, two interceptions, 8 1/2 tackles for loss, a blocked punt, and a forced fumble.

With one of the best seasons ever by a Bruins’ linebacker, Schwesinger was named an AP first-team All-American and a Butkus Award Finalist.

More impressively, Schwesinger entered the 2024 season with very little game experience before his All-American type season.

He started his career at UCLA in 2021 as a walk-on before playing a limited role as a backup and special teamer in his first two seasons, during which he saw game action.

Schwesinger’s drive and determination is something that the Dolphins need, as they have been labeled as a “soft” team in recent years with struggles in the cold weather during the latter portion of their schedule.

There is no better way to add toughness to your team than adding a player who had to literally scratch and claw his way into playing time, such as Schwesinger.

He might not be a sure-fire starter right away, but he would be a clear upgrade over both Anthony Walker Jr. and Channing Tindall, especially in the passing game as evidenced by his knack to earn interceptions.

With the addition of Schwesinger, Miami can bring back Tyrel Dodson on a cheap deal to serve as the third linebacker and bring in fresh legs for either Schwesinger or Brooks when needed.

This would give Miami three viable off-ball linebackers, something that they have not done in over a decade.

Add in a late draft pick to usurp Channing Tindall as the fourth linebacker, and the Dolphins would have a formidable linebacking corp.

If the Dolphins want to upgrade their defense and a fiery competitor player, Carson Schwesinger should be a high priority come April.