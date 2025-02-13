I am probably in the minority in this view but I do not think the Dolphins are as far away of making major strides in their quest of getting to a Super Bowl.

The order of the day for the franchise, at least for 2025, seems to be continuity—continuity in the coaching staff and continuity in the players. Tyreek Hill looks (for now) to be all in on staying in Miami. The franchise is 100% behind quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. As a competitor, it has to drive Tua to see where he can take his team after the man he replaced and then drove out of Alabama just won the Super Bowl.

NFL history has many examples of quick turnarounds no one could see coming. I believe the dolphins have the capability to do the same. Here are just a few examples.

In 2011, the football world was electrified when another no less heralded left-handed throwing quarterback took a Denver Broncos team that had been 5 and 16 the previous two seasons, turning them around and going 7 and 4, leading them to a division and then a thrilling overtime wildcard playoff victory over the league’s number one defense.

Some might argue that Tebowmania was a flash in the pan. But for that one year that pan was frying. As recently as 2021 the Cincinnati Bengals after 5 straight losing seasons made the Super Bowl and nearly won it.

My point is that effective play from the quarterback position can quickly change a team’s fortunes, and the Dolphins are no exception. On the defensive end, keeping Anthony Weaver will give the defense, which was already in the top third of the league, a chance to gel even more.

The Dolphins need to address offense simply because the quarterback’s effectiveness as the team leader sends ripples throughout the rest of the team. In 2024, the Dolphins played many of their games from behind, forcing them to throw more than they would have liked. They need a bruising running back to get those through red zone short yards and keep the chains moving throughout the game.

They also need a seamless transition to their backup quarterback should Tua have to miss any time. For me, that quarterback is Dillon Gabriel.

Remember: “Neither fisherman nor fish go through a full season undefeated unless you are the 1972 Miami Dolphins” https://flickerinthewater.com