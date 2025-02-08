On Friday’s edition of Zolak & Bertrand, Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino joined the show and discussed the future of the Patriots with Drake Maye and Mike Vrabel. Marino thinks the team’s future is bright. Thumbnail photo courtesy of USA Today Sports.
Related Posts
How Tua Could Break the League
July 14, 2023
The Perfect Team: Part 10 – Narrow Escape in the North
October 20, 2022
Former NFL QB reacts to Tua Tagovailoa’s comments: ‘His body, let him decide what he wants to do’
October 22, 2024
Cowherd on Anonymous Dolphins Players Talking about Tua
January 26, 2022