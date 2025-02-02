NFL Insider Aaron Wilson reports that Miami Dolphins quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Darrell Bevell is expected to leave the Miami Dolphins for and take the offensive coordinator position with the Las Vegas Raiders

Bevell worked with new Raiders head coach Pete Carroll for many years in Seattle and was the offensive coordinator in Seattle between 2011 and 2017 before he was fired in January 2018.

So it is odd Bevell is going back to work for the person who fired him, but this may be a situation where Carroll needs Bevell more than Bevell needs Carroll, and for Bevell, it is a step up and a promotion in roles that puts him one step closer to being a future NFL head coach.

Bevell has also been an offensive coordinator for the Vikings, Lions, and Jaguars.

Many Miami Dolphins fans believe Mike McDaniel should give up playcalling duties to Darrell Bevell as he has more experience than McDaniel in that role, and it would keep Bevell in Miami possibly, but Mike McDaniel, after the season at his end-of-year press conference, strongly stated he is not going to give up play-calling duties.

The potential loss of Bevell will be damaging to the Dolphins. Many feel a big part of the reason Tua improved his game a few years ago is that he had a proven and experienced offensive mind in Bevell working with him as his quarterbacks coach.

Should Bevell leave, it will be interesting to see if McDaniel hires another quarterbacks coach, and who. And how does that person’s interaction with Tua improve the same, or do we see some regression from Tua with Bevell no longer in the building working with him?

More on this story as it develops.