Super Bowl LIX is in the books, and the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the heavily favored Kansas City Chiefs in an absolute blowout. The Eagles put on a clinic on how to play defense in the NFL. Patrick Mahomes was frustrated all day by edge rushers, could not even come close to finding any kind of rhythm, was sacked 6 times, and pressured 16. He had, arguably, the worst performance of his career. While Jalen Hurts had a tremendous MVP game, it was overshadowed by the dominating Eagles’ defense. A defense run by former Dolphins coordinator Vic Fangio.

Fangio was the Defensive Coordinator in Miami in 2023. Though still under contract, he left the organization to be closer to family. Recently, he was asked about his time in Miami. He gave a very diplomatic (and classy) answer. “The whole organization, top to bottom,” Fangio said. “It’s just different. Not to say one is better than the other.” Ron Jaworski, a friend of Fangio for decades, has said that there “were some players on that defense that didn’t want to work. Didn’t want to put the time in, didn’t want to put the effort in, didn’t want to make the commitment to be successful. Guys like to party at night and South Beach is really a great place to party.

Vic tried to get those guys and push them to become harder workers and better athletes, and more committed to their team. And he couldn’t get through to those guys. Those were the guys that Vic was pushing, and they’re the guys that are whining right now.”

Three of the players Jaworski is referring to are, no doubt, Ramsey, Smith, and Holland. All made post-Fangio tweets implying they were glad he was gone. Now, here is the interesting part. All three had a down year in 2024 under Anthony Weaver. Was Fangio wrong? Should the team have bought into his plan and not been so resistant?

Fangio is an old-school football coach who is considered one of, if not the best, in the league. Miami had a top-five defense going into the end of the season, but injuries derailed that. Since Fangio’s departure, Weaver has done a solid job with the defense.

However, you have to wonder what could have been if Vic had chosen to stay in South Beach, and if the players had bought into his system.

The nucleus of the whole situation seems to be, again, the culture of this team. Are some of the players more in love with playing in South Beach or at Hard Rock Stadium? This is really nothing new. When Don Shula took over in Miami, one of the first things he did was address the partying the players were doing. He asked them to stop.

Can the fire of players like Campbell, and Armstead permeate to the rest of the team? Will the team pre-game chant be “1-2-3 Dominate” instead of “1-2-3 Family?” It all starts at the top. Perhaps Mike McDaniel should try a bit less to be the friend of the players and start acting like a coach who calls them accountable. Diva-like attitudes should not be tolerated. A more disciplined approach to coaching might be just what the Dolphins need.