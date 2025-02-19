With Raheem Mostert‘s recent release, we wonder what the plan for the running back room in 2025 is. The Dolphins finished near the bottom of the league in yards per carry in 2024. While Stephen Ross may want to run it back again with the McDaniel/Grier team, will the team have the same plan for the backfield?

Miami finished 24th in third-down conversions (36%) and 25th in fourth-down conversions (48%). Many of the failures in these instances were due to running backs getting tackled for a loss or no gain. The offensive scheme in the McDaniel era has been speed, speed, speed. The primary running back was Mostert until De’Von Achane replaced him. Devon is 5’10” at 180 lbs, Raheem is 5’10” at 205 lbs. No one can dispute the effectiveness of these two when they get a gap. Once they see it, like the Road Runner, they are gone!

But the size of these backs, especially with an inferior offensive line, did not get the job done in 3rd or 4th down situations. In the past 10 years, Miami’s primary running backs have been under 6 feet tall, Jai Ajayi and Kenyon Drake are the exceptions. The last time Miami had a truly consistent running game was with Ajayi. Since then, Miami has focused on smaller speedsters in the backfield.

Most mock drafts have the Dolphins selecting an offensive lineman in the first round; some have a safety. Taking a running back in the first round is considered by many to be a “luxury pick,” but the Giants took Saquan Barkley in the first round.

It seemed to work out for them and, more importantly, the Eagles in the Super Bowl. How would Miami fare with a back like him or a Derrick Henry type? The Dolphins aren’t taking a running back in the first round, nor should they. They need to give Tua all the help they can. Keeping him upright and in a clean pocket is at the top of the list.

The second way to really help Tua would be to give him a solid running game. Many were critical of Coach McDaniel for not running the ball more in these past two seasons.

However, in many cases, he abandoned the run because it simply wasn’t working. How many times can you be 3rd and long, due to no running gains, before you are forced to switch to a passing offense?

The speedboat offense is all well and good, but sometimes you need to be physical. The Miami Dolphins are known as a finesse team, but to contend with teams like the Bills, Chiefs, Eagles, and so on, they need to be able to switch gears to a beast mode. It starts with the ground game via maulers on the front line and in the run game.