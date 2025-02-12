The Miami Dolphins have signed former Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik to be their senior passing game coordinator. Darrell Bevell is Miami’s passing game coordinator per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Slowik will join his brother, Ryan Slowik, on the Dolphins staff as he is the Dolphins’ Defensive Backs coach and pass game specialist.

Former #Texans OC Bobby Slowik is joining the #Dolphins as senior passing game coordinator, per sources. Still only 37, Slowik was a hot head coaching candidate last year after Houston’s instant success. Now, a reunion with former #49ers coworker Mike McDaniel in Miami. pic.twitter.com/7OvOgWuJvy — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 12, 2025

Slowik will turn 38 in June. He has been an NFL coach since 2011, coaching both the offensive and defensive sides of the game. He worked with Mike McDaniel in San Francisco under Kyle Shanahan.

For the past two seasons, he has been the offensive coordinator for the Houston Texans. Last offseason, Slowik was a hot candidate for a couple of head coaching positions, but he decided to stay in Houston in his offensive coordinator role.

After a disappointing season for Houston’s offense, which finished 19th in points per game and 22nd in yards per game, the Texans fired Slowik in a surprise move.

In Miami, he and Darrell Bevell have play-calling experience but will not be calling plays as Mike McDaniel has said he will continue to call the plays on gameday.