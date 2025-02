Chris Ragone and Matt Mariani join Michael Fink to give our opinions on the multiple moves made this week as the Dolphins prepare for the new league year. We also break down the cap ramifications.

We did not mention the safety drafted @ 198 in last years draft, Patrick McMorris. Obviously, we’ve not seen enough of him to make any projections.

Also, I mentioned we won’t be recording for a few weeks. We’ll be back the week of March 10th.