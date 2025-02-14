The Dolphins are not wasting any time clearing salary cap space. After releasing Raheem Mostert earlier today, they have now let go of cornerback Kendall Fuller and tight end Durham Smythe.

The #Dolphins have officially released CB Kendall Fuller, RB Raheem Mostert, and TE Durham Smythe, the latter of whom is their longest tenured player. pic.twitter.com/OtoibbZ6D3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 14, 2025

Here are the cap savings for all 3 moves from today, and none have been designated as post-June 1st moves either.

Raheem Mostert $2.95M ($1M dead)

Kendall Fuller $2.76 M ($5.4M dead)

Durham Smythe $2.175M ($2.66M dead) (credit: David Furones of the Sun-Sentinel)

Fuller had multiple concussions this past season, which limited him to 11 games, zero interceptions, and no tackles. With Kendall Fuller gone and Cam Smith appearing to be a bust who cannot be counted on, cornerback just became a huge need for the Dolphins this offseason.

Durham Smythe has been in Miami since 2018 and was one of the longest-tenured Dolphins players. He was a below-average receiver and only an adequate blocker. In 2024, Smythe was only targeted 17 times had 9 receptions for 53 yards and no touchdowns.

Tight end is a big need for the Dolphins this offseason and do not be surprised to see Miami select one in round 1 or 2 of the upcoming NFL Draft.