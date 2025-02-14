The Miami Dolphins are wasting no time clearing salary cap space as on Friday, they released running back Raheem Mostert, which will save them $2.9 million on the cap. No,w putting them in the neighborhood of $10 million over the cap. Miami will have to become cap-compliant by the start of the new league year in early March.

The #Dolphins will be releasing former Pro Bowl RB Raheem Mostert, clearing $2.9M in cap space, per his agent @TesslerSports. pic.twitter.com/YrILcw9jQZ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 14, 2025