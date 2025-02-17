We all saw last season how the Dolphins fared when Tua Tagovailoa missed time due to injury.

It was not pretty, and it showed Miami’s dire need for a viable backup quarterback when or if Tagovailoa suffers an injury next Fall.

Miami can sign a veteran quarterback, but depending on the team’s cap situation, that option could prove too costly.

Instead of adding a pricey veteran, the team should look to the draft, where two options in the middle rounds should pique the team’s interest.

Those players are Will Howard and Dillon Gabriel.

During the 2024 NFL season, we saw multiple rookie quarterbacks who shined in their first season at the pro level in Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix.

Others, such as Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Michael Penix Jr., had moderate success and showed promise for the future.

What did all five of these players have in common?

They all started at least two seasons at the power-4 level, with all but Maye starting at two different schools because of the recent transfer and Covid-19 eligibility rules.

Both Howard and Gabriel benefited from these rules as well.

Howard began his career at Kansas State where he played in 34 games and made 28 starts for the Wildcats, setting the school record for career touchdown passes with 48.

He transferred to Ohio State in 2024, piloting a ultra-talented Buckeyes team to a national title as he threw for over 4,000 yards and 35 touchdowns.

Along with him excelling in the quick passing game, Howard also showed he could be an effective rusher as he tallied over 220 yards and seven touchdowns for Ohio State.

As a back-up in Miami, the Dolphins could bring Howard along slowly while he continues to develop his game.

If forced into action, Miami could lean heavily on his ability to run to limit the amount of possessions in the game, as Howard also rushed for 300 yards or more twice with the Wildcats.

Howard could also factor in even when he is not starting, as his big frame—6’4″, 235 pounds—would allow him to help the team convert short-yardage situations on third down and around the goal line.

Gabriel traveled a similar path to the NFL as Howard did.

Making 63 starts across three schools, Gabriel, a shorter left-handed quarterback from Hawaii, became known for his quick release.

Sound familiar to who is currently the starting quarterback in Miami?

After lighting up the Big 12 in two seasons with Oklahoma, Gabriel transferred to Oregon for his final season, where he led the Ducks to a playoff berth.

He completed over 73 % of his passes while throwing for 27 touchdowns and over 3,500 yards.

Throughout his career, Gabriel was known for keeping the ball out of harm’s way as evidenced by his final season with the Ducks as he threw only five interceptions in 421 pass attempts.

Gabriel’s efficient, turnover-free style would be useful as Tagovailoa’s backup as the Dolphins struggled to sustain drives and limit turnovers in Tua’s absence in 2024.

Howard or Gabriel would be a massive upgrade over what the Dolphins had as the number two quarterback last season, and they could potentially be a long-term answer as well should Tagovailoa’s injuries persist.

Hopefully, you will hear one of their names called in Green Bay come April.