Mike McDaniel is feeling the pressure from the fan base (and perhaps ownership) about the need to put together a winning team in 2025. One that can also end the 25-year streak of being winless in the playoffs. He has his eyes fixed on the offensive line. “I think it’s a very good time to have some need, and it’s time for us to invest in that position.”

Well, better late than never. It’s not like the offensive line hasn’t been an issue for some time. In fact, the last time the fins had a highly ranked and respected one was in 2016. The line featured Branden Albert, Laremy Tunsil, Anthony Steen/Mike Pouncey, Jermon Bushrod, Ja’Wuan James. While they had a rocky start, they found their way when Jay Ajayi ran for 204 yards early in the season against the Steelers. The Dolphins averaged 4.5 yards per carry that season and went to the playoffs under Adam Gase. In 2023, the offensive line was rated 73.6 by PFF, mostly due to injuries from quality starters. The team did manage to lead the league in 5.1 yards per carry. The line was helped out tremendously by McDaniel’s scheme for Tua to get rid of the ball quickly. But teams adjusted to this in the 2024 season.

The Dolphins’ had the 28th-ranked pass block win rate (55.7%) in 2024. It seems Chris Grier and McDaniel have finally decided to address this. Quite a number of guards are hitting free agency. However, most of the top tier players, such as Pittsburgh’s James Daniels, and Kansas City’s Trey Smith, will be out of their price range.

There is no doubt they will sign a free agent or two at the guard position. While some mock drafts have the Dolphins drafting a safety or nose tackle in the first round, most have them taking an offensive lineman. Both Grier and McDaniel have stated that keeping Tua healthy is priority #1. If so, then having a brick wall in front of him is the best thing you can do for the guy.

Terron Armstead just recently did an incredibly classy thing and had his contract lowered to the minimum. He saved the team on their cap before the March deadline and gave them some room in free agency. If Grier can sign a solid veteran and hit on whoever he picks at the guard position, Miami should have, at the very least, improved their line considerably.