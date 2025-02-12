You can never have enough good players on your roster.

The Dolphins could use an influx of young talent at nearly every position in 2025 after prioritizing win-now players over the last couple of seasons.

And yes, I know what you are thinking.

Don’t the Dolphins have Jonnu Smith on the roster already?

Yes, but he is only signed through the rest of the season, and Smith will turn 30 in August.

So, why not draft his eventual replacement this year?

That would be Harold Fannin Jr., a tight end who made history at Bowling Green.

This past season, Fannin Jr. earned consensus first-team All-American honors as he broke 21 school records which included the single-season marks for receptions (117) and receiving yards (1,555).

Fannin Jr. set 10 FBS single-season records and led the nation in 105 categories for tight ends.

Simply put, he was one of the best tight ends in FBS history.

He is not only built to be a college star but also well-suited to make a big impact in the NFL.

At 6’4, 230, Fannin Jr. uses his size and strength to muscle past smaller defenders, while his quickness and speed is too much for safeties and bigger nickels.

He is a mismatch nightmare, either in-line or flexed out.

Pairing him next to Jonnu Smith would give defenses headaches as they would have to put more defensive backs in the game to match up with the two.

Then, in their “12” personnel, the Dolphins would be better suited to run the football with lighter boxes that defenses would be forced to play.

Miami could even add a third tight end in free agency whose strength is blocking. The team could also roll out “13” personnel, which features one running back and three tight ends, with both Smith and Fannin Jr. flexed out.

In any package that you put him in, Fannin Jr. makes the offense more dynamic.

That is exactly what this team needs right now.

The NFL figured out the Dolphins’ offense as they played more two-high safety looks, daring the Dolphins to run the football.

As long as Miami can figure out the offensive line issue and change the run scheme, the opportunities in the passing game in the middle of the field will be there.

What direction does Tua Tagovailoa look to the most in the passing game?

The middle of the field.

And who should be there for the Dolphins next year and going forward in the future?

The best teams in the league are always drafting one year ahead.

Miami can do that by selecting Harold Fannin Jr. in April’s draft.