Now that the 2024-2025 football season is over, thirty-one teams return to square one.



One team, the Philadelphia Eagles, can celebrate their Super Bowl victory with a parade and enjoy a place in history before they, too, must prepare for a new season.



Congratulations on a great win!



Soon, all thirty-two teams will be back at the starting line, with every team’s record at 0-0 and every team undefeated.



For the Miami Dolphins, the reasonable and logical attitude is to temper expectations for the 2025 season. Given the many deficiencies plaguing this team, the left side of our brains would tell us that a seven—to eight-win season is reasonable. This expectation is supported by the team’s lack of sufficient talent, questionable leadership, a Coach and Quarterback who fail in critical games, and a General Manager who continues to make very questionable decisions.



Then, I found myself looking forward to the NFL combine, the free agency period, the draft, rookie camp, OTAs (On the Field Activities), training camp, preseason games, and the start of the 2025 season.



And I caught myself enjoying that in February of 2025, the Miami Dolphins were undefeated.



I realized at that moment in time that an NFL fan is not driven by logic or reason but by emotion and passion. I realized that NFL fans of all thirty-two teams are looking forward to the off-season activities with the hope that 2025 will be the year their team wins a Super Bowl.



Now that the 2024-2025 season is over, I will again ignore what is logical and reasonable and succumb to my emotions and passion.



And since it is the offseason and the Miami Dolphins have the same record as all thirty-two teams, I will choose to follow my emotions and be delusional for a while.

Until reality sets in and logic and reason take over.



And that is what makes being an NFL fan so enjoyable.



