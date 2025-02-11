Now that the Super Bowl is over, fans are looking to see what their teams are going to do in the off-season. The Miami Dolphins certainly have a full plate of stuff to take care of. One of the items on that plate has to be what to do about Tyreek Hill?

One of the most dynamic and talented players in the league, without question. But it came with a price and continues to do so.

The Dolphins organization paid quite a lot to get Hill in 2022. They gave up five picks total: a 2022 1st, 2nd, two 4th round picks, and a 2023 6th round pick. That’s a lot for sure.

Hill has certainly performed well for the Dolphins. He is an intense competitor, brings boundless energy to the game, and is loyal to his teammates. His praise of Tua Tagovailoa is sincere, although at times, a bit over the top. Still, he never trashed his team until after the last game of the season when he took himself out of the game and declared he wanted out of Miami. Later, he would back off this and state that he was mostly frustrated. Most of his teammates write it off to his personality, which tends to be speaking first without thinking.

While his personal life should not play a role in whether or not the Dolphins keep him or move off, it might still be an issue. He has had several paternity lawsuits against him, accusations of assault, and the famous traffic stop incident.

Most recently, a civil suit against him from a woman who claims he broke her leg while running routes. Regardless of whether he is guilty or innocent of all of this, the bottom line is that he brings a lot of attention to the team. And it isn’t the best publicity, for sure. Has anyone heard the expression, “It’s always something with this guy?”

It is pretty clear Coach McDaniel needs to change the culture in South Beach. He needs leaders, not divas. Solid arguments can be made for keeping Hill or moving off of him. Players late to practice, team meetings, and being accused of lack luster play are a cancer to any team in any sport. While none of that applies to Hill, it adds to all of the dysfunction in the locker room. Can Tyreek change at this stage of his life? Not likely. He is who he is, and virtually all of it is good. All of it will have to be weighed out and determine if he is worth keeping. For now, it seems the Fins want him around. He would be a cap hit as well if released, so there is that consideration.

It will be an interesting off-season. (it always is, though, isn’t it) One thing is certain, we have not heard the last from Tyreek Hill.