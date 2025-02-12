As a Miami Dolphins fan living in the Philadelphia metropolitan area since 2010, there has not been much to boast about or hang your hat on when comparing the Eagles and Dolphins, whether considering the players, coaches, or front office.

Quite frankly, the only point I regularly make to my colleagues at work and in the community is that the AFC’s quarterback gauntlet of Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, and Lamar Jackson makes winning the conference (or even just being competitive) extremely more difficult than doing so in the NFC.

And that thought process (or bias) is why I predicted a Chiefs win in the Super Bowl—thinking that the Eagles defense would be competitive, but the run game would largely be shut down, forcing Jalen Hurts to make several difficult and clutch throws that he has not shown a consistent ability to make. Plus, the Chiefs have Patrick Mahomes, who sometimes can be mistaken for a modern-day Houdini on the football field when most needed. Boy, was I wrong with that prediction, and the reasons why I was so off in forecasting the game script calls into question the way I (and maybe others) think about the role of the quarterback.

Under the leadership of Howie Roseman, the Eagles followed the blueprint of building the offensive and defensive lines with power, depth, and a particular level of nastiness we in Dolphins land haven’t seen in a number of years. They also managed to add key offensive skill players and pass rushers to make the roster dangerously explosive in both of the franchise’s Super Bowl-winning seasons. Another common attribute of the team in both seasons is the lack of a dominating and elite passer.

Notice that I used the term passer very intentionally instead of a quarterback. When the Eagles won in 2018, Carson Wentz was playing at an MVP level until he got injured toward the end of the season. Then Nick Foles emerged and was a galvanizing force that made several key throws, but not necessarily what would be considered an NFL passing clinic. And Jalen Hurts as a passer, had an extremely efficient 2024 season, including the playoffs and Super Bowl, but not one that would be described as elite.

But Jalen Hurts offers more than passing, he is a dominant extension of the running game and that makes defenses hesitate in their pursuit and change coverages. It also helps the team extend drives while their dominant and deep defensive line rests on the sideline, charging up to wreak havoc on the opponent’s next possession.

Consider the Kansas City Chiefs as well. That team has evolved from a team heavily focused on offense to a team whose defense dominates with an offense that makes enough key plays when necessary. The common thread here is that there is more than one way to build a roster that can win in the NFL. You don’t necessarily need an elite passer.

And that theme should give Dolphins fans a bit more hope in what is possible going forward. In an era of football where the media and the league tend to exalt the role of an elite passer, perhaps the Dolphins don’t need Tua to play out of his mind in a one-off season to get to the level of a Josh Allen or Joe Burrow for the Dolphins to win. Maybe the Dolphins just need their own particular mix of ingredients, and the nice thing is that the cupboard in Miami is not empty and void of talent. And in looking at this year’s two Super Bowl teams, those ingredients will largely come from strategic selections in the NFL Draft.