Too many times over the past three seasons, the Dolphins have struggled whenever Jaylen Waddle or Tyreek Hill has been injured.

With the possibility that Hill is traded and Malik Washington is elevated into a larger role, the Dolphins should pick a wide receiver in the top three rounds to help replace some production in the room.

Jack Bech would be a great option.

Bech was the MVP of the Senior Bowl, standing out with six receptions for 68 yards and a score.

That was after a week in which he received rave reviews from scouts such as Lance Zierlien, who noted “his outstanding ball skills and physicality at the top of the route.”

It was a long journey to get to the place where he is now as the native of Lafayette, Louisiana originally began his career playing for the in-state Tigers of LSU.

After catching 59 passes for 689 yards and four touchdowns for the Tigers, Bech entered the transfer portal and eventually made his way to TCU for two years.

He broke out in his second year with the Horn Frogs, fighting off injuries from the previous year. He earned second-team All-Big 12 honors and was an honorable mention All-American in 2024 after becoming just the fifth player in school history to record 1,000 receiving yards in a season.

Bech totaled 62 receptions and nine receptions this past season, the most in both areas for the program since current NFL wide receiver Jalen Reagor tallied 72 receptions in 2018.

On the Dolphins, Bech would immediately become the third or fourth option, replacing River Cracraft.

If Miami decides to move on from Hill, Bech’s role would expand but he could handle that.

Not only can Bech be a great weapon in the passing game, but he could also add dynamic ability in both the jet sweep action and as a returner.

It seems for the past three seasons the Dolphins have become too reliant on the deep ball.

When teams have played a cover-two shell with two high safeties, Miami does not have an answer.

Another area where the Dolphins have struggled is at the catch point.

Far too often, Miami has had to out-scheme opponents, relying on quickness and timing from their short-statured receivers.

That is where Bech comes into play.

At 6’2 and 215 pounds, Bech has strong hands and can win contested throws over smaller defenders, something that Miami has not possessed since Devante Parker was in a Dolphins uniform.

Bech’s ability to win at the catch-point will also help Miami score in the red zone as the coverage windows become smaller.

Miami is looking to become more versatile in the wide receiver room this off-season and Jack Bech would be a great addition to helping the Dolphins accomplish that goal.