Soon-to-be free agent Jevon Holland said on his latest podcast that he has noticed the Miami Dolphins social media team no longer includes him in the official social media posts.

On the show, Holland said, “I guess from being with the Dolphins and kinda transitioning into I’m about to be a free agent kinda thing, transparently, seeing the Dolphins post things, like the Valentine’s Day stuff or any type of edits and things like that, and you could see guys that may not be here next year or maybe somewhere else are just not in it,” he said when asked to name something that’s taken him by surprise. “So, I’m following them on Instagram, right, and I’m not in none of this s#it no more.”

Later in the interview, Holland said, “Let’s not include ’em because we wanna focus on the guys that we know are gonna be here next year.”

“There’s a possibility that I’m not, so, but noticing that, I’m like, ‘Damn.’ Now I’m just like, I’m following the Dolphins, which obviously I’m still following ’cause I was just there, but I’m following them, like, ‘I’m not in none of this s#it no more.’

“I’m like, ‘Alright, might as well just, why am I following?’ Nah, but it’s like, okay, I get it. I understand the decision to do that because, I mean, I would do the same thing if I was in the same position.”

“I get it, but I’m just like, okay, this is kind of the effects of being a free agent. Your team, or what was your team, starts to kinda phase you out in a way. And you could kinda feel that through the fans as well.”

Holland is 24 years old and one of the top names on the free agent market this offseason. The Miami Dolphins have elected not to use the franchise tag or transition tag on him, so on the first day of the new league year, he will be free to sign with another team.

The franchise tag for safeties is just over $19 million, and the transition tag is just over $15 million. With Miami being just around one million under the salary cap as of today, it would take a lot of salary cap gymnastics to have used either of the tag on Holland.

Holland has started 60 games for Miami since being a 2nd-round pick in 2021; he has started 57 of those games. While his 2024 season was a disappointment, he is still seen as one of the premier safeties in the NFL today.

Currently, Miami has only one safety under contract for the 2025 season (Patrick McMorris), and it is unlikely Miami will sign Holland to a long-term deal. Miami is expected to be players in the free agent market for at least one safety at a much cheaper cost and then may use an early-round draft pick on another safety come the draft in late April.