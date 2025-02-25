On Monday’s Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM, Joe said many people have told him that Tyreek Hill got Wes Welker fired after the season. Listen to the clip below.

From Monday’s @JoeRoseShow with Joe saying he heard Tyreek got Wes Welker fired. pic.twitter.com/r75AstT9iV — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) February 25, 2025

As Joe points out in the audio clip above, it wasn’t Wes Welker’s fault Miami’s offense couldn’t beat two-high safety looks in 2024 and that Wes had his wide receivers blocking all the time, and he questions if Miami should have fired Welker.

If this is true, and for Joe Rose, who does the radio call of Miami Dolphins games and has for many years, to say this on his radio show has me tending to believe this is true, it is a really bad look for Mike McDaniel, Tyreek Hill, and the Miami Dolphins.

And the Miami Dolphins do not need more drama around the organization or Hill right now.

In 2024, Tyreek Hill saw his receptions, yards, and touchdowns drop dramatically. It was arguably his worst season since his rookie season.

Some would say the main reason for that would be the quarterback play Miami had in games Tua did not play in. Others will say the Dolphins offense was unable to adapt to what defenses were throwing at them each week, with Mike McDaniel calling the plays.

2024 was also an eventful time for Hill off the field, from having his house catch fire in training camp to being placed in handcuffs prior to the Week 1 game vs. Jacksonville for a verbal altercation he had with police to being sued by a plus-sized model who claims Tyreek broke her leg in his backyard.

It will be interesting to see if more information on this story comes out now that Joe Rose has gone on his radio show and let what he is hearing be known. With Mike McDaniel meeting with NFL Media Tuesday at the NFL Combine, he may now get asked about this matter, and we will see how he handles that question.