Lead college football analyst and draft analyst for FOX Sports Joel Klatt released his first mock draft of the 2025 season. In it he has Miami addressing a big need in round 1 with the 13th overall pick of the draft.

Rd 1, Pick #25: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

“The Dolphins have a lot of free agents defensively, so I’m giving them a versatile defender. This would be a smart spot for Campbell to land. He moved around at Alabama, but played some more on the outside this past season. He led the Tide in tackles and he’s just a good football player. The Dolphins would do well drafting him.”

NFL.com Draft Profile

Campbell has the build and traits of an Alabama linebacker but might need to upgrade in some areas. He doesn’t play with early instincts or play recognition and is inconsistent in challenging blockers and leveraging his run fits. Campbell uses his speed and athleticism to help mitigate mistakes and get to the football at a relatively high rate. He’s a rangy, consistent open-field tackler who excels on third downs as a fluid blitzer and impressive cover talent. The elite traits and athletic talent will be tantalizing, but the best way to utilize him might be as a full-time 3-4 rush linebacker, where he can play more proactively instead of reactively as an off-ball linebacker.

Size:

Height: 6’3” | Weight: 245 lbs

Accomplishments:

Four-star recruit

“Jihaad Campbell is a versatile hybrid linebacker who can make game-changing plays rushing the quarterback, playing as a true stack backer, and dropping into coverage.”

Strengths:

Overall length and size

Instincts

Pass-rush ability

Alignment-versatile

Toughness

Concerns:

Effectiveness tackling

Plays with high pad level

Tackling power

Film Analysis:

Jihaad Campbell is a two-year contributor for the Crimson Tide defense, getting his first starts during the 2024 season. Campbell entered the 2024 season as one of the Tide’s best defenders and teamed with his teammate Deonte Lawson to make up one of the best LB corps in college football. Campbell is a versatile movement piece along this front seven that can align everywhere from the stack backer position to blitzing the A gap to aligning as a true edge rusher and has proven to be impactful from all alignments. Campbell’s value as a prospect is his versatility and ability to make plays in both the run game and against the pass.

In the run game, Campbell appears to be an instinctual player playing at the traditional stack backer alignment where he does a good job reading the play and following the flow of the offense to put himself in position to make a play on the ball. Campbell can work downhill, scrape over top, or work under blocks and then get to the ball=carrier to make the tackle. Campbell’s length and overall athleticism provide him with good overall range and the ability to play sideline to sideline.

When Campbell is aligned on the edge, he does a good job working to set the edge, forcing runs to turn back inside to the flow of the defense. Campbell has length and a lean frame. He uses his arm length to put him in position to lockout offensive linemen and work to maintain outside leverage. Whether it’s aligned on the edge or as a true stack backer, Campbell is a plus-level run defender who can disrupt run plays.

Against the pass, Campbell has an impact in two different ways. When Campbell drops into coverage, he does a good job of understanding route combinations and reading the quarterback’s eyes. This puts Campbell in position to break up passes or even intercept the football. Campbell’s length shows as an impactful asset as he makes it difficult for quarterbacks to get the football to fit the ball in tight windows around him.

The other way Campbell impacts passing plays is as a pass rusher. Campbell has a quick/explosive first step that allows him to win around the edge. Campbell’s quickness appears to overwhelm OL at times and challenges their ability to get depth to beat him to the arc. Campbell as a blitzer/pass rusher can be utilized as a change of pace defensively for defenses looking for some added explosive pass-rush opportunities against an offense.

Campbell’s improvements as a player are primarily in the run game. At the stack backer position, Campbell does a good job of locating and tracking the ball-carrier, but on contact, he sometimes lacks knockback power or will attempt to grab and drag as a tackler. This results in ball-carriers being able to break Campbell’s tackles. Campbell has a tall, lean frame, which I believe puts him in an upright position and he plays with too high of a pad level to consistently be in position to make strong tackles.

Overall, Campbell is a versatile second-level defender who is a good traditional stacked linebacker but his most impactful value could be carved out for him as he gets more snaps as an edge rusher and can develop in that alignment to become impactful.