Today on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is joined by Josh Moser of WSVN-7 live from Radio Row, talking about this weekend’s Super Bowl and all of the latest Miami Dolphins news. They open the show talking about Jimmy Butler and the NBA, then shift to the Chiefs-Eagles matchup and if there is much “buzz” around this Super Bowl. After that, they talk about the comments Terron Armstead made this week about Tyreek Hill and whether Terron will play this year for the Dolphins. Josh shares his thoughts on Miami going after Marcus Mariotta as a #2 QB possibly, who got into this year’s NFL Hall of Fame, and Josh Allen over Lamar Jackson in the MVP voting. This episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast includes all this and more. Remember to like, comment, and subscribe for more updates and insights on the latest Miami Dolphins and NFL news!

