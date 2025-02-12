Bill Simmons of The Ringer spoke to Tyreek Hill and Hill’s camp, and one member of Hill’s camp told Simmons to “watch out for the Chargers” before they walked off.

Bill Simmons spoke to Tyreek Hill and his camp at the Super Bowl. “Somebody that was with him was like, ‘watch out for the Chargers’ and walked off.” pic.twitter.com/0xXVuRRy8i — Alex Insdorf (@alexinsdorf99) February 12, 2025

Hill walked off the field in the middle of the Week 18 game vs the NY Jets when Miami was losing and, when speaking to the press after the game, said he has to do what is best for him and his family.

Hill said, “This is the first time I haven’t been in the playoffs.” “For me, I have to do what’s best for me and my family if that’s here or wherever the case may be. I’m finna open that door for myself. I’m opening the door. I’m out. It was great playing here.”

Hill has since tried to walk back the comments, even going on multiple shows last week on radio row saying how much he wants to be in Miami. But that may be a case of Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, telling Tyreek that if he wants out of Miami, he has to say the right things and do some damage control to clean up his words from after the Week 18 game.

Terron Armstead said last week that Hill has to mend some fences in the Dolphins locker room. “And I know the words that he said after our last game, and all that those things, and I can’t excuse him for it, because as the captain, as the leader, you can’t do it, you know what I mean? So he has some mending to do with some relationships, and just getting that energy, back to where it needs to be.”

Moving Tyreek Hill via trade will not be easy because of the reworked contract Miami gave him in August, as well as the off-the-field situations he has ongoing.

While the contract makes it tough to trade Hill, it’s not impossible.

If Miami were to move on from Tyreek, the wide receiver would become arguably the biggest need this offseason as Miami will address the position in free agency and early in the draft. As outside of Jaylen Waddle they would have no receiver on the roster that you would trust.

The Chargers do have a need to surround Justin Herbert with more help, so for them, adding an elite WR in Hill is a no-brainer of a move.

More on this story as it develops.