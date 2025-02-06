Depending on your vantage point a hill has an upward as well as a downward trajectory.

If the Miami Dolphins ever again want to reach the NFL’s football mountain top, they must move on from Tyreek Hill.

After the initial euphoria of acquiring a player with Hill’s formidable physical abilities, it has become abundantly clear that the value he provides is not worth the distraction he brings.

I know times have changed, but can you envision the dolphins under Don Shula tolerating Hill’s off-field behavior or, for that matter, on-the-field behavior?

Under Shula, the Dolphins were a team that won with integrity. Discipline was at the forefront of their winning ways.

Most Dolphins fans remember or know about the “sea of hands” game, in which the Dolphins, the defending Super Bowl champions and winners of eighteen games in a row, traveled to Oakland to play the intimidating silver and black Raiders of that era.

What is less well known is that the Dolphins had the Raiders’ playbook in their possession, which had been inadvertently left behind when the two teams shared the same practice locker room.

Upon receiving the playbook from one of his assistant coaches, Shula refused to look at it. He told his coach to throw it away. If we can not beat them straight up, then we should not beat them. That was what he said.

The Dolphins went on to lose that game in heartbreaking fashion on a last-second desperate throw by Raiders quarterback Ken “the Snake” Stabler.

The Dolphins would benefit from Hill’s departure while he still has value. If a team were willing to pick up his contract, it would remove a distraction from Miami and get Miami out from under that contract in which they still owe Tyreek a lot of money the next few years.